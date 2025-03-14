Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
A 26-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested in connection with the March 11 kidnapping of a Portuguese businessman in South Africa, police have confirmed.

In a statement released on Saturday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the suspect was apprehended following an intelligence-driven operation that led to the rescue of the businessman in Westdene, Johannesburg.

"A multi-disciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team successfully rescued a kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Westdene, Johannesburg, this morning. One suspect, a 26-year-old Zimbabwean national, has been arrested," SAPS spokesperson Lt Col Amanda van Wyk said.

The businessman was abducted on Tuesday, March 11, shortly after dropping off an employee in Rewlatch. His captors later demanded a ransom for his release.

Authorities launched a multi-agency operation involving the National Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Special Task Force, Gauteng Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Crime Intelligence Cyber Security, and the Soweto Hostage Negotiation Team.

The coordinated effort led to the discovery of the businessman, who was found unharmed at a property in Westdene, where the suspect was arrested.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected. The suspect will appear in court next week," van Wyk added.

South African police have been intensifying efforts to combat a surge in high-profile kidnappings involving ransom demands, particularly targeting businesspeople. Authorities continue to warn foreign nationals and business owners to remain vigilant as criminal syndicates increasingly exploit ransom-based crimes.

Source - newsday
