Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

The Zimbabwean government has rolled out a simplified process for drivers to upgrade from the old blue paper licence to the new scannable plastic version, using WhatsApp as a primary communication tool.The Ministry of Transport has outlined a step-by-step guide for Zimbabwean drivers to make the switch, ensuring compliance with regional driving standards."Ready to upgrade from your blue copy to a plastic licence? Follow the easy steps below," the Ministry announced on social media.1. Save the WhatsApp number 0778112264 and send a message saying "Hi" to begin the process.2. Follow the automated instructions sent via WhatsApp.3. Once your status is "verified", book an appointment for biometric capture.4. Visit the nearest VID depot for biometric capture and pay a processing fee of $5 USD or its ZiG equivalent.5. The plastic licence will be processed within 30 working days and can be collected from your nearest ZimPost office.The plastic driver's licence is scannable and meets international standards set by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the East African Community (EAC)."The new scannable licence allows Zimbabwean drivers to operate vehicles in 25 African countries, making it easier to travel and work abroad," the Ministry stated.Additionally, the digital system creates a central electronic database of licensed drivers, linking it to law enforcement agencies to enhance road safety and reduce fraud.- Metal licences remain valid for now, but a phase-out date will be announced later.- Drivers do not need to retake the road test, but they must complete biometric updates and undergo a medical check-up, including an eye test, every five years.The government believes this initiative will modernize Zimbabwe's licensing system, improve security, and provide greater convenience for drivers.