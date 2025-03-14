Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has rolled out a simplified process for drivers to upgrade from the old blue paper licence to the new scannable plastic version, using WhatsApp as a primary communication tool.

The Ministry of Transport has outlined a step-by-step guide for Zimbabwean drivers to make the switch, ensuring compliance with regional driving standards.

"Ready to upgrade from your blue copy to a plastic licence? Follow the easy steps below," the Ministry announced on social media.
How to Apply

1. Save the WhatsApp number 0778112264 and send a message saying "Hi" to begin the process.

2. Follow the automated instructions sent via WhatsApp.

3. Once your status is "verified", book an appointment for biometric capture.

4. Visit the nearest VID depot for biometric capture and pay a processing fee of $5 USD or its ZiG equivalent.

5. The plastic licence will be processed within 30 working days and can be collected from your nearest ZimPost office.

Benefits of the New Licence

The plastic driver's licence is scannable and meets international standards set by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the East African Community (EAC).

"The new scannable licence allows Zimbabwean drivers to operate vehicles in 25 African countries, making it easier to travel and work abroad," the Ministry stated.

Additionally, the digital system creates a central electronic database of licensed drivers, linking it to law enforcement agencies to enhance road safety and reduce fraud.
What Happens to Existing Licences?

- Metal licences remain valid for now, but a phase-out date will be announced later.

- Drivers do not need to retake the road test, but they must complete biometric updates and undergo a medical check-up, including an eye test, every five years.

The government believes this initiative will modernize Zimbabwe's licensing system, improve security, and provide greater convenience for drivers.

Source - online

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

9 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

9 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

11 hrs ago | 547 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

11 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

11 hrs ago | 432 Views

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

14 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabwe

14 Mar 2025 at 19:46hrs | 312 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

14 Mar 2025 at 17:28hrs | 910 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

14 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 1415 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 947 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2432 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1897 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 2407 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 678 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1193 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1328 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 280 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 765 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 115 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 244 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 222 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 342 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 114 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 426 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 653 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 50 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 964 Views