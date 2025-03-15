Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

by Gideon Madzikatidze
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa decries the economic downturn driven from Emmerson Mnangagwa's maladministration and selfishness in presiding over the country's affairs which has drastically scare away all prospective skilled professionals with capacity to revive fortunes of her general populace.

In a statement this Friday, Chamisa claims that Zimbabwe (if continuously unchecked or defensively monitored) is nearing its dead economic end.

"This morning, I received four different calls from some professionals, all planning on leaving the country to seek opportunities in other countries. My daily agony is waking up every day to the lived nightmare of receiving yet another call from a fellow Zimbabwean desperate to leave the country searching for what is believed to be greener pastures," Chamisa said.

"This is a story I have experienced repeatedly for the past 20 years. Often, these calls are not just conversations they are pleas for assistance, requests for guidance on finding a way to exit and escape to a perceived better life and future," Chamisa claims.

"The sheer scale of brain drain we are experiencing is staggering. As a nation, we are hemorrhaging talent and gifts losing the very citizens we have invested in and educated (with meager resources for that matter), to other economies, where they go to build and strengthen economies elsewhere," Chamisa added.

Chamisa emphasised that Zimbabwe has consistently ex- ported and lost her most valuable and strategic resource: the young, skilled and highly-educated professionals.

"This is plainly heartbreaking. Leadership is the missing link.Those in leadership have let the people down. By leadership, I mean everyone within the ecosystem of governance and influence," Chamisa claims.

"Any serious leadership would not allow this hemorrhaging to continue untamed or unchecked. We cannot continue with a situation where all of us, as a people, are perennially preoccupied with finding a way out of our own country. I am yet to see a nation that thrives when the bulk of its best minds are outside it. It can’t!," Chamisa added.

"It has become a common disposition for citizens to go seeking opportunities in other countries. The motivation being that the grass is greener elsewhere," Chamisa notes.

"Granted, the grass always seems greener elsewhere, but it should be greenest wherever we are. Yet, right now, that green grass is benefitting no one here—except a select few," Chamisa added.

Meanwhile, Chamisa said this must stop and it will take all of Zimbabweans for a collective effort to win Zimbabwe for transformation and prosperity, and end the (this) nightmare.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

