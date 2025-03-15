Latest News Editor's Choice


Naked granny (96) raped

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve
2 hrs ago | Views
In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man from Mbire has been arrested for allegedly raping a 96-year-old grandmother whom he found sleeping in her bedroom.

According to the police, Tafadzwa Kazungaire of Charuma Village, Mbire, is assisting with investigations following the alleged assault.

Reports indicate that on March 13, the suspect allegedly stormed the complainant's homestead at midnight and knocked on her door.

The elderly woman, who was asleep at the time, asked who was knocking. The suspect falsely claimed to be her nephew from Harare.

When the complainant partially opened the door, the suspect allegedly forced his way inside and assaulted her.

The victim subsequently reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspect's arrest. Authorities are continuing their investigations into the matter.

Source - Byo24News

