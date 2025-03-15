Latest News Editor's Choice


ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

by Simbarashe Sithole
The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZLWVA) has extended their heartfelt gratitude to Vice President who was honoured by Chitepo School of Ideology recently.

In a statement by ZLWVA spokesperson Collins Chapasuka Kasiya said Chiwenga's commitment to our nation is key.

"To our esteemed compatriots and the heroes of our liberation struggle,

We, the Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association, extend our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga upon his well-deserved honor bestowed by the Chitepo School of Ideology. This recognition is not merely a celebration of his past achievements but a testament to his unwavering dedication to the values of our revolution and the betterment of our beloved Zimbabwe.

In the words of the ancient Chinese strategist Sun Tzu, "To win without fighting is the apex of excellence." Vice President Chiwenga exemplifies this principle through his seasoned leadership, fostering strength through diplomacy and constructive engagement rather than conflict. As a veteran leader and army general, he has navigated the complex terrain of both military and political struggles, architecting a path that upholds the dignity of our people while steering us towards developmental progress.

Chiwenga's commitment to our nation is reminiscent of the Stoic philosopher Seneca, who posited, "A great mind is a great gift." His profound understanding of national unity and healing post-independence reflects this wisdom. Chiwenga’s character radiates resilience and depth—qualities essential in a leader tasked with unifying a diverse populace towards a common goal.

Throughout his distinguished career, he has intertwined his military acumen with political awareness, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and collaboration. His actions in leadership resonate profoundly with the principle articulated by Mahatma Gandhi: "A leader is a dealer in hope." Under his stewardship, the hopes of many have begun to manifest into tangible realities, particularly in reformation projects aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

Moreover, as we reflect on our journey as a nation entrenched in history and ideology, we cannot overlook the essence of Chiwenga’s contributions to international relations and diplomacy. His capacity to maintain a sovereign stance while engaging with global partners is a testament to his strategic prowess. As a seasoned statesman, he embodies Paulo Freire's idea that "Education does not change the world; it changes people who then change the world." His continued advocacy for ideological education strengthens our national identity and inspires future leaders to embody the principles of our liberation struggle.

The honor from the Chitepo School of Ideology further highlights the significance of nurturing political consciousness in Zimbabwe, reinforcing our shared ideals while recognizing the integral role of historical figures in shaping our contemporary society. It encapsulates our commitment to ideological education, a harvest of our past struggles that continue to bear fruit today.

As we take a moment to celebrate Vice President Chiwenga’s honor, we reflect on the ancient wisdom of Aristotle: "The greatest way to live with honor in this world is to be what we pretend to be." Chiwenga has consistently lived up to this ideal, role-modeling the virtues of service, integrity, and dedication to the liberation ideals that gave us our nationhood.

In conclusion, let this recognition serve not only as a salute to Vice President Chiwenga’s contributions but also as a clarion call for all Zimbabweans to embody the values that define us as a progressive and resilient nation. We stand united in our appreciation for his leadership and pledge our support in advancing the missions of our liberation struggle, ensuring that we collectively strive towards an inclusive and prosperous Zimbabwe where the rights of all citizens are upheld.

Long Live Vice President Constantino Chiwenga! Long Live the Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association! Long Live Zimbabwe!" reads the statement.

Collins Chapasuka Kasiya national spokes person

