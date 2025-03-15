Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Richard Hachiro has been called up to the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, replacing injured captain Marvelous Nakamba.Hachiro, who put in a solid performance against Scotland on Friday, is no stranger to the Warriors squad, having received multiple call-ups last year. His inclusion comes as a boost for Zimbabwe, which is looking to revive its campaign after a slow start in Group C.The Warriors are set to host Benin on Thursday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, before traveling to Nigeria for a crucial clash against the Super Eagles five days later.According to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), Nakamba suffered a recurrence of his calf injury over the weekend and has been ruled out of the next two fixtures.Meanwhile, the Warriors squad departed for South Africa on Sunday afternoon ahead of their match against Benin. The first training session is scheduled for Monday morning, with only locally-based players available. The foreign-based contingent is expected to start arriving in camp later in the day, with full squad training set for Tuesday morning.Zimbabwe currently sits bottom of Group C with two points, having started the qualifiers with draws against Rwanda and Nigeria before suffering defeats to Lesotho and South Africa. Head coach Michael Nees will be hoping to guide the Warriors to their first win of the campaign.