Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

Newcastle United have won their first domestic trophy in 70 years after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.Tens of thousands of Magpies fans flooded the capital to watch their team end their drought against last year's winners at Wembley.Newcastle lifted the European Inter-City Fairs Cup in 1969 but haven't won a domestic trophy since their 1955 FA Cup victory.Liverpool, who have won 38 major trophies since the Black and Whites last got their hands on any silverware, went into the match as heavy favourites.The last time the teams met, in the league last month, Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win - and they sit comfortably top of the Premier League table, seemingly headed for the title.But Newcastle had the best of the first half and got their reward as local hero Dan Burn headed home from a corner just before half time, sending supporters into dreamland.They found the back of the net again early in the second half, but the celebrations were cut short as the goal was disallowed for offside.