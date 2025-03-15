Latest News Editor's Choice


Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba made history at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia, USA, on Saturday, finishing first and second in the 200m final.

The duo now hold the world's fastest time over 200m this year, with Makarawu clocking 20.13 seconds to claim gold, while Charamba followed closely in 20.16 seconds. Makarawu's time is also the seventh-fastest all-time indoor 200m performance in the event's history.

Makarawu, representing Kentucky University, is no stranger to setting records. He holds Zimbabwe's national outdoor record of 19.93 seconds, set last year when he finished seventh in the Olympic final. Charamba, who runs for Auburn University, previously held the world-leading 200m time of 20.13 seconds as of February 27, before Makarawu matched the mark.

With the NCAA indoor season now complete, the Zimbabwean speedsters are expected to continue their impressive form in the outdoor season, with hopes of qualifying for the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Meanwhile, fellow Zimbabwean athlete Vimbai Maisvoreva competed in the 400m final, finishing sixth with a time of 51.66 seconds.

200m results
1 Carli Makarawu, JR, Kentucky - 20.13 (Champion)
2 Makanakaishe Charamba, SR, Auburn - 20.16
3 Cameron Miller, SR, Purdue - 20.49
4 Garrett Kaalund, JR, USC - 20.56
5 Jaiden Reid, SO, LSU - 20.75
6 Johnnie Blockburger, SR, USC - 20.84
7 Demar Francis, SR, Baylor - 21.00
8 Jamarion Stubbs, JR, Alabama State - DNS

Source - The Chronicle

