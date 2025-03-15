Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago
ZIMBABWE has recorded 124 confirmed cases of cholera since the latest outbreak started in November last year, Minister of Health and Child Care Douglas Mombeshora said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital of Harare, Mombeshora said Zimbabwe has registered 15 confirmed deaths, 608 suspected cases, and 566 recoveries.

Six out of the country's 10 provinces have been affected, with the bulk of recent cases reported in Mashonaland Central Province, the minister noted.

According to Mombeshora, most cases were identified among artisanal miners along the Mazowe River and the small farming town of Glendale in Mashonaland Central Province.

"Artisanal miners move from place to place and as they move, they also spread cholera. As a result, we have seen the persistence of cases coming up from Mashonaland Central Province, especially along the Mazowe River where a lot of gold panning is taking place," he said.

"We are looking at the possibility of getting more vaccines because our stocks have run out. We now have about 4,000 doses only left, which are not enough to deal with the affected areas," the health minister added.

Mombeshora also revealed that recurring cholera outbreaks continued to hit Zimbabwe, primarily driven by a lack of sustainable water and sanitation infrastructure.

Source - Xinhua

