British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

by Staff reporter

A 79-year-old British man, Edgar Riches, was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle from Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade in Nairobi on Thursday.Riches, a charity worker from Poole, Dorset, was visiting his sister and nephew in Kenya when he was struck on a main road in the capital. Police detained a driver who was operating a support vehicle at the rear of the presidential convoy, but he has since been released on bail.According to Kenyan police, the president's main detail had already passed when the accident occurred. A post-mortem report confirmed that Riches suffered severe injuries to the chest and head, leading to his death.The hit-and-run incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the size and speed of the presidential convoy. Kenyans are used to roads being cleared for the president's motorcade, but some believe this case is receiving more attention because the victim was a foreigner.Police spokesman Michael Muchiri told the BBC that the vehicle involved belonged to the regional administration and was assisting the presidential detail. He confirmed that the driver, who failed to stop, will appear in court following an investigation.The UK High Commission has acknowledged the reports and is seeking further information on the case.Videos circulating on social media show a man in blue jeans and a light-coloured shirt lying on the road, bleeding outside a busy shopping area. Other images depict the victim covered with a Maasai Shuka (a traditional checked shawl).President Ruto was in the vicinity of the scene on Thursday, engaging in public political events.This is not the first time a Kenyan presidential or deputy presidential motorcade has been involved in fatal accidents. In past cases, pedestrians and even members of the traveling party have lost their lives. However, this incident has intensified debate over road safety and accountability for high-speed government convoys.