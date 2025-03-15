Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
Residents of Matabeleland have called for a decentralized recruitment process for civil servants, including soldiers, police officers, and nurses, amid growing concerns that the region is being overlooked in national recruitment drives.

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) recently invited applications for general duty soldiers across the country. However, many aspiring candidates from Matabeleland have expressed frustration, claiming that most successful applicants are from other regions.

In its recruitment notice published last week, the ZNA outlined the requirements for applicants, including five Ordinary Level passes with Grade C or better, an age range of 18 to 22 years, physical and medical fitness, and minimum height and weight criteria. Applications are to be submitted at designated provincial and district offices between February 21 and March 7, 2025.

Development practitioner Thembelani Dube, deputy chairperson of the Rural Community Empowerment Trust, emphasized the need for recruitment to benefit Matabeleland residents.

"The challenge is the influx of individuals from other regions who pretend to be locals, thereby displacing genuine candidates," Dube said. "Devolution principles must be respected, ensuring that each province prioritizes its own residents."

Nkayi Community Parliament Speaker Nhlanhla Ncube echoed these concerns, stating that recruitment in Matabeleland often favors individuals from Mashonaland.

"The recruitment process appears to be a mere publicity stunt, misleading the public while benefiting outsiders," Ncube remarked.

Public policy expert Samukele Hadebe acknowledged that a nationwide recruitment approach is commendable but noted discrepancies in its implementation.

"In practice, the process seems to disadvantage locals. For example, during recruitment periods at Ntabazinduna Barracks, temporary shelters emerge, indicating that some applicants are coming from outside the region," Hadebe observed. "This suggests that external influence is facilitating the recruitment of non-locals, undermining the inclusive policy."

Political analyst Effie Ncube advised that concerns over recruitment imbalances should be backed by concrete evidence rather than assumptions.

"I encourage citizens to gather data and present factual arguments. If recruitment statistics show that outsiders dominate while locals are sidelined, advocacy efforts will carry more weight," Ncube said.

Bubi Community Parliament member Nkosilathi Ncube supported decentralized recruitment, stating that there should be deliberate efforts to recruit individuals based on their indigenous identity.

"There must be a focus on recruiting people according to their original residency, ideally identified through their tribe rather than merely their place of residence," he suggested. "For example, Tongas in Binga, Kalangas in Plumtree, and Vendas in Beitbridge should be prioritized to reflect the diversity of Zimbabwe."

As debates continue, calls for recruitment reform in Matabeleland persist, with residents urging authorities to ensure fair representation in the country’s security and civil service sectors.

Source - southern eye

Comments


Must Read

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

13 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 251 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

16 hrs ago | 1845 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

16 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

18 hrs ago | 710 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

19 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 1383 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

22 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

22 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

23 hrs ago | 383 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

23 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

23 hrs ago | 114 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

23 hrs ago | 362 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

23 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

23 hrs ago | 124 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

23 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

23 hrs ago | 251 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

23 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

23 hrs ago | 721 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

23 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

23 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF warns members

23 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

24 hrs ago | 486 Views

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

15 Mar 2025 at 20:27hrs | 977 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

15 Mar 2025 at 18:55hrs | 5373 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

15 Mar 2025 at 18:29hrs | 220 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

15 Mar 2025 at 17:22hrs | 527 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

15 Mar 2025 at 17:12hrs | 495 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

15 Mar 2025 at 16:59hrs | 21750 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

15 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 814 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

15 Mar 2025 at 14:08hrs | 170 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

15 Mar 2025 at 12:50hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

15 Mar 2025 at 12:30hrs | 8783 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

15 Mar 2025 at 12:01hrs | 192 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 9077 Views