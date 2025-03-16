Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has reaffirmed the ruling party's commitment to pursuing the controversial 2030 agenda aimed at extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond his constitutionally mandated second term, which ends in 2028. Chinamasa stated that the party leadership and structures would persist in their efforts to achieve this goal through the appropriate political and constitutional channels, while also working to persuade Mnangagwa to remain in power.

The continued push for Mnangagwa's extended stay in office escalates tensions within Zanu-PF, further intensifying the succession battle between the President and his deputy, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. The two factions have been engaged in a growing power struggle, and this latest development is expected to heighten internal divisions within the ruling party.

The 2030 agenda has been met with resistance from various quarters, including some senior Zanu-PF officials who view it as a direct violation of the constitutional two-term limit. However, Mnangagwa's loyalists argue that his leadership remains crucial for the party's continuity and stability, and they are determined to push through constitutional amendments or other legal maneuvers to extend his tenure.

Observers believe that this battle for power could destabilize the party, as Chiwenga, who played a key role in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe and brought Mnangagwa to power, is expected to resist any move that undermines his presidential ambitions. The rift between the two leaders has widened in recent months, with both factions consolidating support within the party's key structures.

The succession battle is likely to dominate Zimbabwe's political landscape in the coming years, as both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga's allies strategize and maneuver for control. Meanwhile, opposition parties and civil society groups continue to criticize Zanu-PF's push for an unconstitutional extension of power, warning that it could lead to further political instability in the country.

With Zanu-PF pressing ahead with its 2030 agenda, all eyes are now on Mnangagwa and whether he will publicly endorse the plan or attempt to ease internal tensions within his party. Either way, Zimbabwe's political future remains uncertain as the ruling party's leadership battle reaches a new and potentially volatile phase.



Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

46 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

1 hr ago | 182 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

17 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

17 hrs ago | 348 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

20 hrs ago | 2195 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

20 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

21 hrs ago | 870 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

22 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1566 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3011 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1272 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1163 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 171 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 378 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1294 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 261 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 335 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 415 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 131 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 121 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 191 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 420 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 154 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 152 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 174 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

16 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 266 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 84 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 908 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 179 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 117 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 196 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

16 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

16 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 221 Views