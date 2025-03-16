Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

News / National

by Paul Ndou

FORMER Zanu PF Harare South lawmaker, Shadreck Mashayamombe is allegedly being persecuted for posing a huge threat to Goodwills Masimirembwa's Harare provincial chairmanship in the ruling party's ongoing restructuring, Zanu PF insiders have disclosed.Mashayamombe was suspended from Zanu PF last week accused of a number of transgressions that include allegedly fanning factionalism and disrespecting the party leadership.He joins nine others who have been so far suspended in Harare province on the same allegations, particularly for allegedly supporting Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga in the ruling party's succession war which was framed as disrespecting party leadership.Sources have however claimed that Mashayamombe was being purged to clear way for Masimirembwa's reelection.This was after it emerged that party structures have been begging him to challenge Masimirembwa and revive the fortune of the party in Harare where the party's popularity continues to fall.Party structures accuse Masimirembwa and his deputy, Ephraim Fundukwa of many charges that include grabbing land, abusing party infrastructure and weaponising the ED 2030 campaign to purge political enemies.Fundukwa has been implicated in several land scandal. He is accused of leading an invasion of land owned by CFI, popularly known as 401. He is also accused of invading land by the toll gate where a lot of illegal structures have sprouted, together with land belonging to Boka.The growing dissatisfaction in Masimirembwa's executive manifested last month when party supporters snubbed the restructuring exercise that was marked with severe apathy, claiming they feared being forced to chant ED 2030 slogans.Sources said Masimbarembwa and Fundukwa were underfire for weaponising the 2030 agenda to purge potential rivals ahead of the 2026 provincial elections."Masimirembwa is aware that people are pestering Mashayamombe to take over as provincial chairperson. He is also aware that he wont win against Mashayamombe," a party insider said.However, the suspension has been met with internal resistance.A Zanu PF Politburo member, speaking on condition of anonymity, declared the suspension "null and void," citing breaches of protocol."Disciplinary actions must originate at the branch level, not the province," the Politburo member emphasized."Mashayamombe's suspension is a non-event because proper procedures were not followed."A cell member can only be suspended by the branch, not the province."If there was a need for a disciplinary hearing, Mashayamombe should have appeared before the branch, not received a suspension letter from the province."Mashayamobe said he had not been served with an official letter of suspension.Sources, however, said Masimbarembwa was seen as a frontrunner for the post of provincial chairperson."Fundukwa's unilateral suspension disregards party ethos, exposing a personal vendetta rather than a legitimate process," the Politburo member added.The controversy reflects broader tensions within Zanu PF.Last week,Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri hit out at party officials for weaponising the 2030 agenda against political opponents."It is shameful for any leader to engage in primitive and barbaric political bickering that divides the party. Such behaviour only benefits opposition forces," Muchinguri-Kashiri said."Allow me to put the 21st National People's Conference Resolution Number 1 under the spotlight. Party Leadership has observed, with dismay, the abuse of the resolution and the weaponization of the '2030' slogan."Zanu PF adopted a resolution to extend Mnangagwa's term of office at its annual conference held in Bulawayo last year."The resolution is a collective outcome which cannot be monopolized by a few individuals for personal gain and glory," Muchunguri said."These few individuals are now exploiting the resolution and the 2030 slogan to provoke discord and petty disciplinary cases. This must stop forthwith."