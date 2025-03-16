Latest News Editor's Choice


CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean journalist and former spokesperson for the late ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Luke Tamborinyoka, has revealed threats against him by suspected Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives over his critical writings about President Emmerson Mnangagwa and alleged corruption within his administration.

Tamborinyoka, who writes a column titled Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye, publicly disclosed the threats directed at him and his family after publishing an article exposing high-level corruption linked to Mnangagwa and his close associates.

According to Tamborinyoka, on March 8, 2025, two men suspected to be CIO operatives arrived at his rural home in Domboshava in an unmarked vehicle. They initially claimed to be from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and accused him of an alleged US$45,000 debt dating back to his time in government. Tamborinyoka dismissed the claim as baseless, asserting he never took such a loan or used any property as collateral.

After his wife rejected the fabricated allegations, the men shifted their narrative, revealing their true mission - to warn him against continuing his column. They explicitly stated that his recent article was damaging to Mnangagwa and was exacerbating tensions within the political establishment.

One of the operatives, who identified himself as Ronald Chivasa, alongside an accomplice named Mr. Zvandafira, warned that Tamborinyoka's "stubbornness" could bring serious consequences for his family. They cited the state's ability to inflict harm through various means, hinting at potential danger to his loved ones.

Chillingly, the operatives referenced Tamborinyoka's son by name, revealing his place of residence and church, a move meant to instill fear. They also sought contact details of his maternal aunts and close relatives, though his wife refused to provide them.

Tamborinyoka revealed that this was not the first time the state had attempted to silence him. Between March and May 2021, Mnangagwa's nephew, Pearson Mbalekwa, reportedly visited him on multiple occasions, urging him to abandon his critical writings and offering incentives, including a government position. He declined all offers and kept then-opposition leader Nelson Chamisa informed about the coercion attempts.

Tamborinyoka's ordeal underscores the growing threats faced by independent journalists in Zimbabwe. His account of intimidation follows a pattern of state repression against dissenting voices, with authorities increasingly targeting critics through coercion, surveillance, and legal harassment.

Despite the threats, Tamborinyoka remains defiant, vowing to continue exposing corruption and holding power to account. His case adds to concerns over press freedom and human rights violations under Mnangagwa's government, as authorities intensify efforts to suppress critical voices ahead of anticipated political transitions.

As Zimbabwean authorities continue to clamp down on independent journalism, the international community is likely to take note of such incidents, potentially increasing scrutiny on the country's human rights record.

