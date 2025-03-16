Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
US President Donald Trump has signed an order to strip back federally funded news organisation Voice of America, accusing it of being "anti-Trump" and "radical".

A White House statement said the order would "ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda", and included quotes from politicians and right-wing media criticising the broadcaster.

VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War Two to counter Nazi propaganda. It says it currently reaches hundreds of millions of people globally each week.

Mike Abramowitz, VOA's director, said he and virtually his entire staff of 1,300 people had been put on paid leave.

Abramowitz said that the order left VOA unable to carry out its "vital mission... especially critical today, when America's adversaries, like Iran, China, and Russia, are sinking billions of dollars into creating false narratives to discredit the United States".

The National Press Club, a leading representative group for US journalists, said the order "undermines America's long-standing commitment to a free and independent press".

It added: "If an entire newsroom can be sidelined overnight, what does that say about the state of press freedom?

"An entire institution is being dismantled piece by piece. This isn't just a staffing decision - it's a fundamental shift that endangers the future of independent journalism at VOA."

The president's order targets VOA's parent company US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which also funds non-profit entities such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia, which were originally set up to counter communism.

It tells managers to "reduce performance… to the minimum presence and function required by law".

CBS, the BBC's US news partner, said that VOA employees were notified in an email by Crystal Thomas, the USAGM human resources director.

A source told CBS that all freelance workers and international contractors were told there was now no money to pay them.

Emails obtained by CBS notified the bosses of Radio Free Asia and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that their federal grants had been terminated.

VOA and other stations under USAGM say they serve more than 400 million listeners. They are broadly equivalent to the BBC World Service, which is part-funded by the British government.

The Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, said he hoped the European Union could help keep Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty running in Prague.

He said he would ask European foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday to find ways to at least partially maintain the broadcaster's operations.

Elon Musk, the billionaire and top adviser to Trump who has been overseeing sweeping cuts to the US government, has used his social media platform X to call for VOA to be shut down.

The US president also cut funding to several other federal agencies - including those responsible for preventing homelessness, and funding museums and libraries.

Trump was highly critical of VOA in his first term. He has recently appointed staunch loyalist Kari Lake to be a special adviser for the USAGM.

The president regularly states that mainstream media outlets are biased against him. He called CNN and MSNBC "corrupt" during a speech at the justice department.

Voice of America launched in 1942 with a mandate to combat Nazi and Japanese propaganda. Its first broadcast - made on a transmitter loaned to the US by the BBC - stated a modest purpose.

Gerald Ford, a former president, signed VOA's public charter in 1976 to safeguard its editorial independence.

By 1994, the Broadcast Board of Governors, with oversight over non-military broadcasting, was established.

In 2013, a shift in legislation allowed VOA and affiliates to begin broadcasting in the US.

Source - BBC News
More on: #Trump, #VOA, #Propaganda

Comments


Must Read

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

45 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

1 hr ago | 181 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

1 hr ago | 103 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

17 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

17 hrs ago | 348 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 302 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

20 hrs ago | 2195 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

20 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

21 hrs ago | 870 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

22 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1565 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3011 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1272 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1163 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 171 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 378 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1294 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 261 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 335 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 415 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 131 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 121 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 191 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 420 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 154 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 152 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 174 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

16 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 266 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 84 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 908 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 179 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 117 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 196 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

16 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

16 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 221 Views