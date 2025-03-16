Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nurses at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday staged a demonstration to protest against deteriorating working conditions, paralysing operations at Zimbabwe's largest referral hospital.The healthcare workers raised alarm over a lack of basic amenities such as electricity and running water, which they say are compromising both their ability to work and provide care for patients.The demonstration, which began early in the morning, saw dozens of nurses holding placards with messages such as "No Water, No Power, No Care!" and "Our Patients Deserve Better."The nurses expressed frustration over the government's failure to address longstanding issues that have plagued the healthcare system for years, describing the situation as untenable."We are working in a hospital that has no electricity for hours on end, and sometimes there is no running water for days. How are we expected to provide quality care under such conditions?" said one nurse, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of victimization.Another nurse added, "We are not just fighting for ourselves; we are fighting for our patients, who are suffering the most."The ongoing challenges in Zimbabwe's healthcare sector have sparked growing concerns among medical professionals and the public alike. Many nurses argue that the lack of essential services not only endangers patient lives but also places an unbearable strain on hospital staff.Government authorities have yet to respond to the protest, but sources within the Ministry of Health and Child Care suggest that a meeting with hospital officials and representatives from the nurses' unions may be convened to address the grievances.Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, the country's largest referral institution, serves thousands of patients daily, making the nurses' strike a significant disruption to healthcare services.The latest demonstration follows a series of similar protests by healthcare workers in recent years, all demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and an adequate supply of medical resources.As tensions rise, the nurses have vowed to continue their strike until concrete action is taken by the authorities to resolve the crisis at Parirenyatwa and other public health institutions across the country.