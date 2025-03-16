Latest News Editor's Choice


War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
War veterans, along with other discontented citizens, are set to stage a nationwide protest this Thursday in response to Zimbabwe's worsening economic situation.

Earlier this month, the former liberation war combatants vowed to embark on mass demonstrations to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

In a letter addressed to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the war veterans outlined their grievances, citing economic hardship, government corruption, and lack of accountability. They stressed that the protest aims to demand economic freedom and an end to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and poor governance.

"We, the concerned citizens of Zimbabwe, hereby notify the Joint Operations Command (JOC) of our intention to participate in a peaceful demonstration countrywide.

"This demonstration is a direct response to the current state of the Zimbabwean economy, which has been exacerbated by corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and a lack of governance.

"We wish to emphasize that the demonstration is a constitutional right, as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We are exercising our right to hold the government accountable for the economic meltdown, which has deprived citizens of economic freedom," reads part of the letter.

The letter was signed by Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Ethan Matibela.

The war veterans recently held a press conference in which they called for President Mnangagwa to step down, accusing him of failing to address the country's economic turmoil.

This development comes in the wake of similar calls by expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, who has insisted that the President must vacate office due to his poor leadership.

Geza is currently in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him on four criminal charges, including undermining the authority of the President and inciting public violence.

Source - NewZimbabwe

