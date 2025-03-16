Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's supporters have rallied behind him following the release of an explosive recording in which Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa dismissed any possibility of Chiwenga succeeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa, who launched a scathing critique of Chiwenga's leadership capabilities, is now facing backlash from a shadowy group calling itself the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA). The group has gone as far as accusing Mutsvangwa of working as a spy for "hostile foreign nations."

His remarks, which surfaced last week in an audio recording published by the UK-based investigative outlet Dug Up, have further exposed deepening factional rifts within the ruling party, despite its senior members' efforts to maintain a facade of unity.

In a strongly worded statement, GCVSA claimed to have uncovered intelligence linking Mutsvangwa to foreign espionage activities aimed at destabilizing Zimbabwe. The statement, signed by the group's Secretary-General Ntokozo Msipha, portrayed Mutsvangwa as a "political mercenary" working against national interests.

"The GCVSA is aware of a recent military intelligence dossier linking Mutsvangwa to espionage activities involving hostile foreign powers," the statement read.

"This intelligence confirms what many have long suspected - Mutsvangwa is not merely a loudmouth but an active saboteur working to weaken Zimbabwe from within.

"His attacks on General Chiwenga are not personal but part of a broader scheme dictated by those who seek to install puppets in positions of power while eliminating true patriots."

The group accused Mutsvangwa of being part of a clandestine effort to weaken the military's influence within the ruling party, aligning himself with forces keen on Mnangagwa's extended stay in power beyond his constitutionally mandated final term in 2028.

In the controversial recording, Mutsvangwa reportedly labeled Chiwenga as unelectable, cruel, and lacking the intellectual capacity to govern. He pointed to Chiwenga's highly publicized fallout with his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, as evidence of his inability to lead effectively.

The remarks align with the position of Mnangagwa's loyalists, who are pushing for an extension of his presidency through constitutional amendments, despite growing resistance within and outside the ruling party.

Mutsvangwa, a key figure in the 2017 coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe, played a central role in installing both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. However, his latest remarks have ignited tensions, drawing a fierce response from Chiwenga's backers.

The GCVSA statement issued a strong warning to Mutsvangwa, accusing him of attempting to "hijack the revolution" for personal and external interests.

"The people of Zimbabwe are not blind. They see through your deception, Chris Mutsvangwa. You are not a kingmaker. You are not a revolutionary. You are a political scavenger, feeding on the scraps left behind by real leaders."

The group further accused Mutsvangwa of being a "political prostitute masquerading as a nationalist," vowing that his alleged agenda to sideline Chiwenga in the succession race would not succeed.

Mutsvangwa has yet to respond to the allegations, but the growing divisions within Zanu-PF indicate an escalating power struggle ahead of the 2028 elections. With Chiwenga's supporters mobilizing and Mnangagwa's camp seeking to solidify its grip on power, Zimbabwe's ruling party is bracing for a turbulent period as internal battles play out in the public arena.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

49 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

54 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

1 hr ago | 88 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

17 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

17 hrs ago | 329 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

20 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

20 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

21 hrs ago | 875 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1569 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3018 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1278 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1167 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 172 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 378 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1297 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 261 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 337 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 416 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 131 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 121 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 191 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 422 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 155 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 154 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 177 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

16 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 266 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 85 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 922 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 180 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 118 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 199 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

16 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

16 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 222 Views