Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

The Zimbabwean government has announced that it will not issue title deeds for properties built on land illegally allocated by land barons, as part of a drive to clamp down on dubious land allocations. National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda made the statement in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mail.Minister Soda emphasized that only settlements meeting regulatory standards and possessing proper infrastructure would be considered for regularisation. This move comes in response to rogue land barons attempting to exploit the Government's Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme, which was introduced to assist ordinary Zimbabweans in securing ownership of their homes."We are not issuing title deeds for houses built on land allocated by land barons," Minister Soda declared. "Title deeds will only be issued after thorough assessments confirm that a settlement is suitable for regularisation."The Government is collaborating with the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust to mobilise resources for regularisation, which includes the installation of essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and sewer systems. Once assessments confirm the suitability of a settlement, title deeds will be granted to homeowners.In the meantime, the Government has already begun issuing 21,000 title deeds for properties acquired through state-sanctioned housing schemes. Homeowners who are eligible for title deeds are urged to visit district offices with the necessary documents, including identity papers, proof of payment, lease agreements, and sales agreements.Minister Soda explained, "Our ministry prepares the files, which are then sent to the Deeds Office for issuance." He also highlighted the significant progress made in areas such as Epworth, where the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust has set up field offices to facilitate the title deed process.The initiative encompasses properties acquired through Government housing schemes as well as state land allocated by local councils. Issuing title deeds is seen as a vital step in ensuring secure tenure for property owners, improving property values, and protecting citizens from fraud. Minister Soda also warned citizens against dealing with land barons or intermediaries, urging them to work directly with Government offices to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous practices."We urge citizens to take title deeds seriously and to avoid intermediaries. We work directly with citizens and do not want them to lose their money to fraudulent activities by land barons," he stated.As part of the Government's ongoing commitment to addressing the housing shortage, several projects are currently underway across the country. In Dzivaresekwa, new flats commissioned last year are already in use. In Marondera, the construction of four blocks of flats in the Dombotombo suburb is expected to be completed by early 2025. Additionally, houses in Lupane, designed to accommodate the town's rising status as Matabeleland North's provincial capital, are set to be commissioned soon.Plans for new housing developments in Siakobvu, Mutawatawa (including flats for civil servants), and the Crownlands project in Chinhoyi, which will provide over 1,000 serviced stands for Government employees, are also progressing.Minister Soda reaffirmed the Government's dedication to improving housing conditions, reducing commuting costs for civil servants, and increasing security for homeownership. However, he urged citizens to ensure they acquire properties through legal channels to avoid falling victim to land barons."With various efforts underway, Zimbabwe's housing sector is set for a major transformation," Minister Soda said. "But citizens must be cautious and only acquire properties through legal channels."As the Government continues to roll out its housing initiatives, the focus remains on providing secure, affordable, and well-serviced homes for all Zimbabweans, with the ultimate goal of fostering long-term stability and growth in the housing sector.