Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has announced that it will not issue title deeds for properties built on land illegally allocated by land barons, as part of a drive to clamp down on dubious land allocations. National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda made the statement in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mail.

Minister Soda emphasized that only settlements meeting regulatory standards and possessing proper infrastructure would be considered for regularisation. This move comes in response to rogue land barons attempting to exploit the Government's Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme, which was introduced to assist ordinary Zimbabweans in securing ownership of their homes.

"We are not issuing title deeds for houses built on land allocated by land barons," Minister Soda declared. "Title deeds will only be issued after thorough assessments confirm that a settlement is suitable for regularisation."

The Government is collaborating with the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust to mobilise resources for regularisation, which includes the installation of essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and sewer systems. Once assessments confirm the suitability of a settlement, title deeds will be granted to homeowners.

In the meantime, the Government has already begun issuing 21,000 title deeds for properties acquired through state-sanctioned housing schemes. Homeowners who are eligible for title deeds are urged to visit district offices with the necessary documents, including identity papers, proof of payment, lease agreements, and sales agreements.

Minister Soda explained, "Our ministry prepares the files, which are then sent to the Deeds Office for issuance." He also highlighted the significant progress made in areas such as Epworth, where the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust has set up field offices to facilitate the title deed process.

The initiative encompasses properties acquired through Government housing schemes as well as state land allocated by local councils. Issuing title deeds is seen as a vital step in ensuring secure tenure for property owners, improving property values, and protecting citizens from fraud. Minister Soda also warned citizens against dealing with land barons or intermediaries, urging them to work directly with Government offices to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous practices.

"We urge citizens to take title deeds seriously and to avoid intermediaries. We work directly with citizens and do not want them to lose their money to fraudulent activities by land barons," he stated.

As part of the Government's ongoing commitment to addressing the housing shortage, several projects are currently underway across the country. In Dzivaresekwa, new flats commissioned last year are already in use. In Marondera, the construction of four blocks of flats in the Dombotombo suburb is expected to be completed by early 2025. Additionally, houses in Lupane, designed to accommodate the town's rising status as Matabeleland North's provincial capital, are set to be commissioned soon.

Plans for new housing developments in Siakobvu, Mutawatawa (including flats for civil servants), and the Crownlands project in Chinhoyi, which will provide over 1,000 serviced stands for Government employees, are also progressing.

Minister Soda reaffirmed the Government's dedication to improving housing conditions, reducing commuting costs for civil servants, and increasing security for homeownership. However, he urged citizens to ensure they acquire properties through legal channels to avoid falling victim to land barons.

"With various efforts underway, Zimbabwe's housing sector is set for a major transformation," Minister Soda said. "But citizens must be cautious and only acquire properties through legal channels."

As the Government continues to roll out its housing initiatives, the focus remains on providing secure, affordable, and well-serviced homes for all Zimbabweans, with the ultimate goal of fostering long-term stability and growth in the housing sector.

Source - the herald
More on: #Zhemu, #Tittle, #Deeds

Comments


Must Read

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

50 mins ago | 39 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

1 hr ago | 203 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

17 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

17 hrs ago | 329 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

20 hrs ago | 2210 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

20 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

21 hrs ago | 875 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1569 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3018 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1278 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1167 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 172 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 378 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1297 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 261 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 337 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 416 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 131 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 121 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 191 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 422 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 155 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 154 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 177 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

16 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 266 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 85 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 922 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 180 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 118 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:22hrs | 199 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

16 Mar 2025 at 09:21hrs | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

16 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 222 Views