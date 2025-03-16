Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A press conference by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Bulawayo was abruptly disrupted by a group of unidentified men who claimed to have booked the same venue for their own business meeting.The group, which refused to disclose its identity, insisted it was from an organization called Youth Connect."We are not here to provoke anyone, but we are here for our own meeting. We have our own business to attend to, just like you," said the man leading the group.ZNLWVA chairman Ethan Mathibela, however, dismissed the claim, stating that the war veterans had properly notified the police and received clearance for the event."We have clearance from the police headquarters. I personally delivered the letter, which was accepted by the Commissioner General. Now, I am seeing these guys here," Mathibela said.Following the disruption, the war veterans relocated outside, where Mathibela continued addressing the media under police supervision. During this time, one of the individuals who had interrupted the press conference snatched Mathibela's ZNLWVA-branded cap before being taken away by police officers.Despite the setback, ZNLWVA remains resolute in its demands. The association has formally notified the police of its intention to stage a protest this Thursday to highlight Zimbabwe's economic crisis. The war veterans are calling for government accountability, economic freedom, and an end to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and poor governance.Authorities have yet to respond to the war veterans' planned demonstration, but tensions remain high as pressure mounts on the government to address the country's economic challenges.