Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The EU must cut its reliance on US-made weapons and prioritize European alternatives, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. In an interview with French media published on Saturday, Macron argued that the bloc's rearmament efforts would be more effective if member states stopped "buying American" and instead turned to European defense manufacturers.

His comments followed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent proposal to mobilize up to €800 billion ($875 billion) to strengthen the bloc's collective defense. The ReArm Europe initiative includes financial incentives for member states to expand military budgets and proposes €150 billion in loans for joint defense projects. ReArm Europe is aimed at countering the alleged "threat" from Russia, which Moscow has dismissed as baseless.

In the interview, Macron revealed that he recently met with French defense industry leaders to encourage them to position themselves as alternatives to US suppliers.

"I suggested to manufacturers that they could, on systems where we have the best products, approach European states that have gotten used to buying American," Macron said.

"Those who buy Patriots, we must offer them the new generation Franco-Italian SAMP/T. Those who buy the F-35s, we must offer them the Rafale," he added, referring to US missile defense systems and fighter jets and their European analogues.

To make European alternatives more appealing, Macron acknowledged that defense companies need to lower costs, simplify processes, and optimize production. He also linked the issue to growing economic tensions with Washington, citing US President Donald Trump's recent threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.

"Faced with unpredictable powers, we simply need to be less dependent on them. This means accelerating our sovereignty policy, notably by developing our own production and strategic culture, to be more independent in matters of defense and technology," he stated.

Macron said he plans to discuss his proposals with incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the coming days.

A report last week by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) found that Europe's arms imports have more than doubled in the past five years compared to the previous five-year period. Two-thirds have come from the US, up from just over half in the previous period. SIPRI researcher Pieter Wezeman noted that while Europe has taken steps to boost its defense industry, reliance on American arms remains deeply rooted.

Source - RT
More on: #Macron, #Trump,

Comments


Must Read

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

29 mins ago | 38 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

30 mins ago | 22 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

20 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

20 hrs ago | 395 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

20 hrs ago | 359 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

20 hrs ago | 425 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

23 hrs ago | 2346 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

23 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

16 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 955 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

16 Mar 2025 at 13:44hrs | 932 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

16 Mar 2025 at 13:06hrs | 297 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1639 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3142 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1358 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1288 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 185 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 396 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1338 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 280 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 355 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 440 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 137 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 127 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 207 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 448 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 174 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 178 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 190 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

16 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 272 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 98 Views