PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment policy

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has urged stakeholders to disregard false reports circulating on social media claiming that a new deployment policy targeting teachers has been implemented.In a statement, the PSC dismissed the claims as baseless and misleading, urging the public to condemn the misinformation."There is no new recruitment drive as claimed in the fake news. Our employment practices remain unchanged and continue to be conducted through official channels," the Commission stated.The PSC emphasized that all legitimate job offers and recruitment announcements should be verified through its official platforms. Prospective employees are advised to register via the PSC Online Registration portal or visit PSC offices for assistance. Updates and official communication are shared only through the Commission's official website and verified social media handles.The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting educators and improving the quality of education in Zimbabwe. It warned that spreading false information could undermine trust in the recruitment process, urging the public to remain vigilant and rely on credible sources.