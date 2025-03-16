Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

by Staff reporter
A press conference by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Bulawayo, set to be addressed by chairman Andreas Ethan Mathibela, was disrupted by a group calling itself Youth Connect, escalating tensions within the ruling Zanu-PF over the party's succession battle.

The disruption reflects the deepening rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, as factions within the party jostle for power. War veterans have aligned themselves with Chiwenga, a retired army commander, while Mnangagwa's faction is reportedly mobilizing youths to counter opposition within Zanu-PF.

Mnangagwa's second term ends in 2028, but his allies are pushing for a controversial extension beyond the constitutional limit to 2030. Chiwenga and his military-backed supporters are said to be resisting this move, setting the stage for a fierce power struggle.

The disruption at the Bulawayo Media Centre highlights the growing tensions, with both factions maneuvering for influence. As the Zanu-PF succession battle intensifies, further political clashes could be on the horizon.

