Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

The Zimbabwean government has revived canteens at police stations, providing officers with improved meals, including English breakfasts with fried eggs, sausages, and baked beans, as part of efforts to address low morale within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).The canteens, which had been closed for years, were reopened last month following the appointment of Stephen Mutamba as the new Commissioner-General of Police. The move marks a departure from the tenure of his predecessor, Godwin Matanga, and is seen as part of broader reforms within the force.Sources within the police confirmed that officers are now receiving breakfast and full-course lunches, including rice or sadza with beef, chicken, or fish, accompanied by vegetables. The revival of canteens comes amid growing dissatisfaction among junior officers over poor salaries and challenging working conditions.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the initiative, stating that it was part of government efforts "through the Commissioner-General to improve the working conditions and morale of police officers."While some officers welcomed the improved meals, others remain skeptical. "The meals are a good step, but they don’t pay our bills," one officer said anonymously. "We are still struggling financially, and the government needs to do more than just provide food."Another officer viewed the initiative positively but called for further reforms. "This is a small but significant step. We hope it’s the beginning of more meaningful improvements in our welfare."However, concerns have been raised about the sustainability of the feeding scheme. A senior officer expressed doubt over its long-term viability, citing past instances where similar measures were abandoned after a short period. "It’s a temporary measure to quell discontent," the officer said. "We need better salaries, improved working conditions, and a more supportive work environment."Some officers have also alleged that senior police officials are taking advantage of the revived canteens by diverting raw food supplies for personal use.As the government moves to address police welfare, the real test will be whether these measures go beyond meal provisions to tackle deeper structural challenges within the force.