Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has revived canteens at police stations, providing officers with improved meals, including English breakfasts with fried eggs, sausages, and baked beans, as part of efforts to address low morale within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The canteens, which had been closed for years, were reopened last month following the appointment of Stephen Mutamba as the new Commissioner-General of Police. The move marks a departure from the tenure of his predecessor, Godwin Matanga, and is seen as part of broader reforms within the force.

Sources within the police confirmed that officers are now receiving breakfast and full-course lunches, including rice or sadza with beef, chicken, or fish, accompanied by vegetables. The revival of canteens comes amid growing dissatisfaction among junior officers over poor salaries and challenging working conditions.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the initiative, stating that it was part of government efforts "through the Commissioner-General to improve the working conditions and morale of police officers."

While some officers welcomed the improved meals, others remain skeptical. "The meals are a good step, but they don’t pay our bills," one officer said anonymously. "We are still struggling financially, and the government needs to do more than just provide food."

Another officer viewed the initiative positively but called for further reforms. "This is a small but significant step. We hope it’s the beginning of more meaningful improvements in our welfare."

However, concerns have been raised about the sustainability of the feeding scheme. A senior officer expressed doubt over its long-term viability, citing past instances where similar measures were abandoned after a short period. "It’s a temporary measure to quell discontent," the officer said. "We need better salaries, improved working conditions, and a more supportive work environment."

Some officers have also alleged that senior police officials are taking advantage of the revived canteens by diverting raw food supplies for personal use.

As the government moves to address police welfare, the real test will be whether these measures go beyond meal provisions to tackle deeper structural challenges within the force.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

8 hrs ago | 829 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

8 hrs ago | 663 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

22 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

23 hrs ago | 426 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

24 hrs ago | 341 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

16 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 2396 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

16 Mar 2025 at 16:20hrs | 2663 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

16 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 987 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

16 Mar 2025 at 13:44hrs | 939 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

16 Mar 2025 at 13:06hrs | 305 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1670 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3178 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1378 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1342 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 186 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 405 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1347 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 282 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 356 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 444 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 137 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 130 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 214 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 452 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 179 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 181 Views