Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Musician, Kudakwashe Chapepa (affectionately known as Kae Chaps) and Zimbabwe cricket's international right-handed batter, Sikandar Raza have joined Anthony McMullen, founder of MCM Estates in providing genuine property ownership amongst prospective home-seeking citizens around the country and those from diaspora against losing millions (US$) to urban land barons.Speaking in Harare during the MCM draw contest, both celebrities (who have been appointed MCM Estates brand ambassadors) have vowed to use their ambassadorial role to ensure that desperate home-seekers would own properties in Zimbabwe through genuine, flexible, convenient and affordable means without prejudicing them."Its an honour for us as musicians to be recognised by these businesses who are into property-ownership and development such as MCM. We will use our ambassadorial roles to ensure that prospective home-seekers choose the best out of the rest, which is MCM Estates," Kae Chaps said."We are duty-bound to defend home-seekers against being prejudiced by land barons. As you know that several people have fallen victims to land barons in their quest to own property, and through MCM, we will ensure they get genuine, flexible and affordable means to own and control property in Zimbabwe," Kae Chaps said."We have realised that MCM Estates has the best platforms and specialised packages towards property ownership including provision of gated communities in areas such as Marondera, among other places throughout the country," Kae Chaps added.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe international cricketer, Sikandar Raza has concurred with Kae Chaps in that people should take precaution when buying properties and follow all prerequisites to avoid financial loss and distress."It is important for prospective home-seekers to follow genuine procedures and avoid short-cuts in their tireless efforts when purchasing and own property. We have endorsed MCM as the best institution in real estates and property ownership," Raza said."We have noted that there is rise in citizens' quest to own properties and through MCM, we noted that they have affordable and convenient payment terms. This should therefore be everyone's one-stop-shop for property ownership," Raza said."Also, with the spike in the need for personal security and safety, the MCM Estate has made it possible for home-seekers to own properties within gated communities in various towns. Imagine owning a property in a cool town like Marondera or enjoying a home away from home in Mt Darwin (Mashonaland Central) with your family by hiring accommodation facilities provided by MCM Estates," Raza added.The MCM Estates legal officer, Mrs Rose Manyanda has urged home-seekers to consider legal prerequisites when intending to own or purchase property."The importance of proper legal documentation cannot be overemphasised as it forms the bedrock of any successful land development project. Having the requisite documentation ensures that all laws pertaining to land development are adhered to and all regulatory approvals have been obtained, thus paving way for the onset of a lawful development," Manyanda said.The MCM Estates Chief Executive Officer, Mr Anthony McMullen announced that for home-seekers to own property, it needs to follow flexible and genuine procedures while adhering to lawful prescriptions."We believe in partnerships and growing together. We have partnered Bhola through their visionary team, diones leadership where it gives our clients access to affordable quality building materials," McMullen said."They enjoy discounts throughout their outlets and our next draw is on June 15 during Father’s Day," McMullen added.