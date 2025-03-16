Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-tonne truck carrying Chibuku opaque beer was involved in an accident today at the 10 km peg along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway, resulting in a stampede as crates of beer were strewn across the tarmac.By 1 PM, the scene had descended into chaos as motorists and passersby rushed to grab the looted beer near Swanaepol Farm. Witnesses described a frenzied scramble as individuals filled their cars and bags with the spilled crates of alcohol.Details on how the accident occurred were not immediately available, but authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities. The driver’s condition and any possible injuries sustained were also yet to be verified at the time of reporting.Law enforcement officials were later deployed to the scene in an attempt to control the situation, but not before a significant quantity of the beer had already been taken by opportunistic bystanders.Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.