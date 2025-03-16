Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

News / National

by Staff reporter

The long-standing animosity between Zanu-PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga extends beyond political rivalry - it is rooted in a deep-seated family feud.Mutsvangwa, known for his outspoken nature, has intensified his criticism of Chiwenga, the frontrunner to replace President Emmerson Mnangagwa when his term ends in 2028. However, sources suggest that Mutsvangwa's hostility is driven by jealousy and a historical rift within their family, which dates back generations.According to sources familiar with the family's history, the origins of the feud trace back to three brothers - one of whom was the grandfather of Mutsvangwa, another the grandfather of the late defence minister Moven Mahachi, and the third being Chiwenga's grandfather. A bitter fallout among them led to a split, with Mutsvangwa's ancestors moving to Mhondoro in Mashonaland West, Mahachi's lineage settling in Manicaland, and Chiwenga's grandfather remaining in Wedza, Mashonaland East.A source told ZimLive: "Moven's grandfather took flight to Manicaland where he assumed the surname Mahachi while Christopher's father went west to Mhondoro and became a Mutsvangwa. The victor, Constantino's grandfather, remained in Wedza, retaining the big surname. He did this by acquiring guns from the Portuguese at Kanyemba, then a trading post. The vice president's name, Constantino, is from those contacts with the Portuguese."This historical split has reportedly fueled Mutsvangwa's relentless ambition to surpass Chiwenga in all aspects of life, from education and war credentials to political leadership."His single obsession is to be above Chiwenga in everything, an unrelenting determination to avenge his family's disgrace. He wants to be the more educated brother, the brother who allegedly had more heroic exploits during the war, and the one who became president," the source added.Despite Mutsvangwa's sharp criticisms, Chiwenga has steadily climbed the political ladder - from commanding the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to becoming vice president and now emerging as the leading candidate for the presidency. This, sources say, has left Mutsvangwa deeply frustrated.In his latest verbal attack, Mutsvangwa branded Chiwenga as illiterate, cruel, and unelectable. However, Chiwenga's allies have countered, pointing to Mutsvangwa's poor electoral record.Former Zanu-PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, dismissed Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions, posting on X (formerly Twitter): "He can only be president if he's the last one standing."As tensions escalate, Chiwenga has reportedly urged Mnangagwa to intervene and rein in Mutsvangwa, signaling that the feud is far from over.