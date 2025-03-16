Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

by Staff reporter
The in-laws of flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo were targeted by up to 20 armed men in the early hours of Tuesday in a daring heist at their farm in Marondera. The assailants made off with US$75,000 in cash along with various personal items.

The stolen money is believed to be part of the bride price Chivayo paid when he married Lulu Muteke during a traditional ceremony on March 8. The businessman had previously revealed on social media that he spent US$100,000 on the lobola payment.

Police were called to Alpha Omega Farm after gunshots rang out and Chivayo's father-in-law, Muteke, sent an SOS to a local farmers' group. Some farmers arrived to assist but quickly retreated upon realizing the attack was a "military-style operation" carried out by a highly organized and heavily armed group, sources told ZimLive.

A large white truck was reportedly seen parked near the property during the raid.

Authorities have since learned that the farm is guarded by three armed private security personnel along with a fourth guard employed directly by the Muteke family.

According to police, a guard from DM Security stationed at the southside guardroom was ambushed just after 1 AM. He was grabbed from behind by an intruder before noticing a group of about 19 heavily armed men approaching. The gang wielded rifles, pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

The guard was assaulted as the gang demanded information on the locations of the other guards. His hands were then tied behind his back with cable ties. The gang proceeded into the farmhouse yard, where they overpowered a second guard and disarmed him of his CBC shotgun. A third guard at the main entrance was struck several times on the head with iron bars before the robbers forced their way into the house by cutting a padlock securing the burglar screen with bolt cutters.

Once inside, Gerald Mutuke, 37, encountered the robbers in a passageway. He was forced to hand over US$18,000, his Sarsilmaz pistol, a Samsung S21, and a Samsung S24. The intruders then broke into a bedroom occupied by Vimbai Muteke, 43, who surrendered US$1,100, her mobile phone, and the keys to a safe in the main bedroom.

The robbers seized an additional US$55,000 from the safe before attempting to flee. However, a brave neighbor, alerted about the invasion, fired two shots from a distance using a .303 rifle, prompting the gang to make a hasty retreat while firing three shots of their own.

Police later recovered an iron bar left behind by the robbers, which will be examined for fingerprints as investigations continue. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to track down the perpetrators.

