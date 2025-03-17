Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke has issued a stern warning to war veterans and other groups planning protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declaring that any demonstrations will be swiftly dealt with by security forces.Disgruntled members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) last week notified police of their intention to stage a protest on March 20. The planned demonstration aims to demand government accountability and highlight Zimbabwe's worsening economic crisis, which the veterans attribute to weak leadership, corruption, and favoritism.Matuke, who oversees the Central Intelligence Organisation, dismissed the planned protests as mere "social media noise" originating from the diaspora, warning that security forces are fully prepared to respond if demonstrations occur.Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Zishumbe Clinic in Masvingo North constituency over the weekend, Matuke said:"There are rumours that there are planned protests at the end of this month, and we want to let you know there is nothing like that."It is just social media noise from people in the diaspora, and if there are any planned protests, we want to warn you that we are ready and we will be waiting to deal with such."Our leadership is united, and we are following our only leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are pushing for 2030 because we have seen his work."The push for Mnangagwa's continued rule until 2030 has deepened divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party, splitting it into two factions. One faction, loyal to Mnangagwa, is advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to extend his rule until 2030. Meanwhile, another faction, believed to be aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is pushing for adherence to the constitutional two-term limit.While Mnangagwa has publicly stated that he is a constitutionalist who will not seek a third term, he has refrained from directly reprimanding those pushing for an extended stay in power.ZNLWVA is among those opposing Mnangagwa's extended rule and is backing outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been vocal in his criticism of the "2030 agenda."Geza has since gone into hiding after police launched a manhunt for him on four charges, including inciting public violence and defying the President's authority. His disappearance has further fueled tensions within the ruling party and among the veteran community.Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with security forces on high alert as the planned protest date approaches.