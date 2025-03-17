Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

News / National

by Staff reporter

Just over a month after President Emmerson Mnangagwa stated that he would "tell the convincers not to convince him" regarding a proposed extension of his second term, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has expressed confidence that the ruling party can persuade him to remain in power until 2030.Despite Mnangagwa's repeated public assertions that he does not intend to stay beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms, ending in 2028, a faction within Zanu-PF continues to push for his prolonged rule.Mnangagwa reportedly made his remarks in a no-holds-barred, two-hour meeting with a select group of editors at State House last month. Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga - who has been rumored to be waiting for his turn at the presidency since the 2017 coup - is said to be keen for Mnangagwa to step down. Chiwenga leads a rival faction within Zanu-PF that is prepared to challenge Mnangagwa if he chooses to stay.Speaking at a party event in Mutare over the weekend, Chinamasa stated that the party would first consult its politburo and central committee before proceeding with any efforts to amend Zimbabwe's constitution to facilitate an extended tenure for Mnangagwa."Once we have a clear plan, which includes consultations with the politburo and central committee, we will instruct the government to amend the constitution of Zimbabwe," Chinamasa told party members at the Manicaland District Coordinating Committee meeting, to loud applause."We believe that Mnangagwa should finish what he started. What we will do is just convince him to stay until 2030. If he agrees, we would have achieved what was proposed by last year's 2030 resolution."We want to see how this resolution can be implemented and how the constitution can be amended. We want to know which platforms have to be approached first."We will start with the politburo and then the central committee, where we will continue requesting that they allow us to give the government the go-ahead to change our constitution."However, Section 91(2) of Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution bars Mnangagwa from serving beyond his two-term limit, while Section 328(7) disqualifies him from benefiting from any constitutional amendments made in his favor.Despite these legal provisions, Mnangagwa's home province of Masvingo has been vocal in demanding that he stay on, while dismissing Chiwenga's chances of succeeding him.Chiwenga, who has yet to publicly express his presidential ambitions, was recently targeted by Zanu-PF spokesperson and Mnangagwa ally Christopher Mutsvangwa, who declared him unfit to lead. The former army general is reportedly furious and has demanded action against Mutsvangwa, setting the stage for another heated episode in Zanu-PF's ongoing factional battles.