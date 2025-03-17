Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Just over a month after President Emmerson Mnangagwa stated that he would "tell the convincers not to convince him" regarding a proposed extension of his second term, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has expressed confidence that the ruling party can persuade him to remain in power until 2030.

Despite Mnangagwa's repeated public assertions that he does not intend to stay beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms, ending in 2028, a faction within Zanu-PF continues to push for his prolonged rule.

Mnangagwa reportedly made his remarks in a no-holds-barred, two-hour meeting with a select group of editors at State House last month. Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga - who has been rumored to be waiting for his turn at the presidency since the 2017 coup - is said to be keen for Mnangagwa to step down. Chiwenga leads a rival faction within Zanu-PF that is prepared to challenge Mnangagwa if he chooses to stay.

Speaking at a party event in Mutare over the weekend, Chinamasa stated that the party would first consult its politburo and central committee before proceeding with any efforts to amend Zimbabwe's constitution to facilitate an extended tenure for Mnangagwa.

"Once we have a clear plan, which includes consultations with the politburo and central committee, we will instruct the government to amend the constitution of Zimbabwe," Chinamasa told party members at the Manicaland District Coordinating Committee meeting, to loud applause.

"We believe that Mnangagwa should finish what he started. What we will do is just convince him to stay until 2030. If he agrees, we would have achieved what was proposed by last year's 2030 resolution.

"We want to see how this resolution can be implemented and how the constitution can be amended. We want to know which platforms have to be approached first.

"We will start with the politburo and then the central committee, where we will continue requesting that they allow us to give the government the go-ahead to change our constitution."

However, Section 91(2) of Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution bars Mnangagwa from serving beyond his two-term limit, while Section 328(7) disqualifies him from benefiting from any constitutional amendments made in his favor.

Despite these legal provisions, Mnangagwa's home province of Masvingo has been vocal in demanding that he stay on, while dismissing Chiwenga's chances of succeeding him.

Chiwenga, who has yet to publicly express his presidential ambitions, was recently targeted by Zanu-PF spokesperson and Mnangagwa ally Christopher Mutsvangwa, who declared him unfit to lead. The former army general is reportedly furious and has demanded action against Mutsvangwa, setting the stage for another heated episode in Zanu-PF's ongoing factional battles.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

1 hr ago | 129 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

15 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

16 hrs ago | 505 Views

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

20 hrs ago | 3772 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

20 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa revives canteens at Zimbabwe police stations

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

21 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

21 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

21 hrs ago | 653 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

21 hrs ago | 479 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

23 hrs ago | 687 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 Mar 2025 at 12:04hrs | 948 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

17 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

17 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 1515 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

17 Mar 2025 at 11:05hrs | 335 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

17 Mar 2025 at 11:00hrs | 604 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1025 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

17 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 374 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

17 Mar 2025 at 10:15hrs | 834 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

17 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 411 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

17 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 1481 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

17 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 981 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

17 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 741 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

17 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 874 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

17 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 706 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

16 Mar 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1500 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

16 Mar 2025 at 19:25hrs | 505 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

16 Mar 2025 at 19:10hrs | 394 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

16 Mar 2025 at 19:06hrs | 435 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

16 Mar 2025 at 17:49hrs | 386 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

16 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 2549 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

16 Mar 2025 at 16:20hrs | 4338 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

16 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 1118 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

16 Mar 2025 at 13:44hrs | 1035 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

16 Mar 2025 at 13:06hrs | 354 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1792 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3412 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1472 Views