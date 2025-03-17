Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume announced on Monday that the city council will provide 40 hectares of land to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) for the development of Highglen Stadium.The pledge was made after ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi paid a courtesy call to the mayor to discuss football infrastructure challenges and development plans.The City of Harare has faced mounting criticism for its failure to maintain key sporting facilities, including Rufaro Stadium - one of the two homologated football venues in the capital, alongside Magaya's Heart Stadium in Waterfalls. Other neglected facilities include the City Sports Centre, Gwanzura Stadium, Zimbabwe Grounds, and Dzivarasekwa Stadium, which remain in a state of disrepair.Speaking after the meeting on Monday, Mayor Mafume confirmed that the city council will also collaborate with ZIFA to upgrade Rufaro Stadium to meet FIFA standards."We are keen to avail to ZIFA one of our sports grounds which we wanted to develop, a 40-hectare Highglen Stadium," said Mafume."The stadium is in our master plan, and we are willing to avail it. Additionally, we want to work with ZIFA on Rufaro Stadium so that it meets the required FIFA standards."The city council will also lease one of its sports clubs to serve as ZIFA's proposed headquarters.ZIFA president Magwizi welcomed the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of strong partnerships in football development."We are grateful for this opportunity that you have presented to us," Magwizi said. "Our idea is to be a well-governed institution, and we are more than ready to embrace these facilities you want to avail to us."Mafume had previously promised that Rufaro Stadium would meet CAF-required standards for hosting international games by the end of last year. He also vowed to initiate renovations at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfields, but the facility remains unused and in poor condition.