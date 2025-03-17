Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo has allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove a fortnight ago.

The suspect has been identified as one Constable Muradzikwa and is being held at Donnington Police Station.

According to police sources, Muradzikwa confessed to the crime, saying he does not need the services of a lawyer.

He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Detective Constable Hove, a 37-year-old member of Bulawayo's elite all-female CID unit known as Team Lozikeyi, tragically lost her life during a police operation on March 6, 2025.

The incident occurred around 8:40pm in the Habek area of Pumula South Suburb, where Hove and her colleagues were said to be pursuing suspects involved in a series of armed robberies.

Initial reports had suggested the robbers shot her.

This is a developing news article and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Cop, #Killing, #CID

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

1 hr ago | 127 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

4 hrs ago | 996 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

15 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

16 hrs ago | 505 Views

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

20 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

20 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa revives canteens at Zimbabwe police stations

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

21 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

21 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

21 hrs ago | 653 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

21 hrs ago | 478 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

23 hrs ago | 687 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 Mar 2025 at 12:04hrs | 948 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

17 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

17 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 1515 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

17 Mar 2025 at 11:05hrs | 335 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

17 Mar 2025 at 11:00hrs | 604 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1024 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

17 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 374 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

17 Mar 2025 at 10:15hrs | 834 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

17 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 411 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

17 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 1481 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

17 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 981 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

17 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 741 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

17 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 874 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

17 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 706 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

16 Mar 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1500 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

16 Mar 2025 at 19:25hrs | 505 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

16 Mar 2025 at 19:10hrs | 394 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

16 Mar 2025 at 19:06hrs | 435 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

16 Mar 2025 at 17:49hrs | 386 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

16 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 2549 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

16 Mar 2025 at 16:20hrs | 4337 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

16 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 1118 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

16 Mar 2025 at 13:44hrs | 1035 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

16 Mar 2025 at 13:06hrs | 354 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1792 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3412 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1472 Views