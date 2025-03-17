25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old man from Iminyela suburb, Bulawayo, who allegedly ran over his neighbor with a car and physically assaulted him, was granted bail on Monday pending trial.Ashley Sibanda appeared before Western Commonage Regional Magistrate Mrs. Sibongile Marondedze, facing attempted murder charges. During the court session, Sibanda did not enter a formal plea and was released on a US$100 bail. His trial has been scheduled for March 25.As part of his bail conditions, Sibanda was ordered to reside at his given address and refrain from interfering with state witnesses until the conclusion of the trial.The alleged attack occurred on February 10 at around 8 pm in Iminyela. Prosecutor Ms. Christina Manyika informed the court that Sibanda was driving along a road in the suburb when he spotted his neighbor, Mr. Believe Mbedzi, standing at the roadside."Upon seeing Mr. Mbedzi, Sibanda ran over him, claiming that the victim had previously insulted him and the other accused, Thembelihle Sibanda, who is still at large," said Ms. Manyika.The prosecution further stated that after hitting Mr. Mbedzi, Sibanda and his accomplice exited the vehicle and began assaulting him, slapping him multiple times in the face."While they were attacking Mr. Mbedzi, the vehicle's front passenger tyre was still resting on his right foot, exacerbating his injuries," Ms. Manyika added.Following the assault, Sibanda and his accomplice fled the scene, leaving Mr. Mbedzi lying on the road with severe injuries, including facial trauma and a broken foot. He was later taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment, and the matter was reported to the police. Investigations led to Sibanda's subsequent arrest.The court awaits further proceedings in what has been described as a brutal attack over a personal dispute.