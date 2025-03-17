Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

A group of cross-border transporters operating under the banner Crossborders for Economic Development (Crossborders for ED) has donated a solar-powered borehole to Beitbridge District Hospital to help address persistent water shortages.The donation, made on Monday, is aimed at improving water supply to the 140-bed hospital, which has struggled with intermittent water access, affecting service delivery. The group also pledged to provide a water storage tank and additional support to strengthen healthcare services in the border town.Crossborders for ED chairperson (Beitbridge), Mr Blessing Mureyani, said the initiative was made possible through contributions from its members, who recognised the critical role of the hospital in serving both the local community and travellers passing through the busy border post."This is just the beginning. We are also looking at other areas to support our community in accessing quality services at this hospital. For a start, we have drilled a borehole that will be powered by solar energy, and we are going to provide an additional water tank," said Mr Mureyani."We believe that this initiative will, in the long run, complement what our Government is already doing to upgrade this health facility."The Zimbabwean government has plans to upgrade Beitbridge District Hospital into a major referral centre, given its strategic location at one of SADC's busiest inland ports along the African Union's North-South Corridor.The hospital currently serves a local population of 250,000, in addition to approximately 13,000 travellers who pass through Beitbridge daily. Patients from surrounding districts, including Gwanda, Mberengwa, and Mwenezi, also rely on the facility.With an average of 350 births per month, including caesarean sections, hospital officials say a reliable water supply is essential for operations.Mr Mureyani called on other community members and organisations to join hands in supporting the hospital to ensure consistent service delivery.Beitbridge District Hospital has faced various infrastructure and resource challenges over the years, with shortages of water, medical supplies, and staff affecting its operations. Initiatives such as the borehole donation highlight the role of private-sector partnerships and community involvement in addressing public service deficiencies.Local leaders and hospital staff have welcomed the intervention, hoping it will mark the beginning of more collaborative efforts to enhance health service delivery in the region.