Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

by Staff reporter

The prestigious Joshua Nkomo Scholarship is now accepting applications for its 2025 cohort, offering financial support to talented students aiming to achieve their academic goals. The application period is open from March 2 to March 31, 2025.Funded by Econet through the Higher Life Foundation, the scholarship is designed to assist both national and international students who wish to pursue undergraduate degrees in Zimbabwe. Applicants must be under the age of 21 and have earned a minimum of 14 points in their 2024 Advanced Level results to be eligible.In addition to academic achievements, the scholarship program requires recipients to engage in community service and attend leadership development programs throughout their studies. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, seeks to nurture well-rounded individuals who will contribute actively to their communities.The scholarship is aimed at academically gifted students at the primary, secondary, and university levels who face financial challenges. Of the total scholarships, 70% are allocated to students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, while the remaining 30% is reserved for students in other fields of study.The Joshua Nkomo Scholarship continues to support thousands of students annually, creating pathways for brighter futures and empowering the next generation of leaders in Zimbabwe.