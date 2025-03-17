6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

News / National

by Staff reporter

Approximately 6,000 teenagers from Matebeleland South fell pregnant last year, with Beitbridge and Insiza districts recording the highest numbers, according to recent statistics. The province also documented 85,372 cases of female teenage marriages, with Beitbridge leading at 31,248 cases, followed by Insiza with 20,872 cases.During a presentation at the National Aids Council (NAC)-led "Not in My Village" campaign provincial inception meeting, Matebeleland South NAC provincial manager, Mr. Mgcini Sibanda, highlighted that Beitbridge and Insiza will pilot the campaign due to their high teenage pregnancy rates. He revealed that in 2024, the province recorded around 5,700 cases of pregnant teenagers aged between 10 and 19 who were booked for antenatal care.In Beitbridge, teenage pregnancy hotspots include rural areas such as Chasvingo, Dite, Tongwe, and Lutumba, where many girls are out of school. Mr. Sibanda attributed this to cross-border activities and late-night parties, which expose young girls to risky situations. In Beitbridge urban, areas such as Dulivadzimu, Khwalu, Madiginye, and Mabidi/Siyoka have high early marriage rates, often linked to parental absence.Insiza also has notable child marriage hotspots, including Alpha area in Ward 13, Mpalawani in Ward 21, and Kombo in Ward 22, where limited educational opportunities and cultural beliefs contribute to the prevalence of early marriages. Other areas, such as Lambani in Ward 20 and Shangani in Ward 23, have high incidences of early marriages due to the influence of artisanal mining activities.According to NAC statistics, more than 100,000 out of approximately 750,000 people in Matebeleland South are living with HIV, translating to a 17.3 percent prevalence rate. The highest HIV incidence rate is among girls aged 15 to 24, who are six times more likely to contract the virus than their male counterparts. Bulilima and Mangwe districts have the highest HIV incidence rates in the province, with female infection rates nearly double those of males.Research from the Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey (2019) indicates that rural girls in Zimbabwe are twice as likely to marry before the age of 18 compared to their urban counterparts. The Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey 2023–24 further shows that out of 99 girls aged 15 to 19 sampled in Matebeleland South, 25.7 percent had been pregnant.The "Not in My Village" campaign, initially piloted in Mashonaland Central last year, is now expanding to Matebeleland South. The initiative aims to engage traditional leaders and communities in combating child marriages. Its objectives include raising awareness about child marriage, influencing attitudes and behaviors, promoting girls' rights and well-being, and supporting the enforcement of laws that protect minors from early marriages.Child marriages in Zimbabwe are driven by various factors, including poverty, gender norms, cultural and religious beliefs, lack of education, and limited access to comprehensive health services. The campaign seeks to address these challenges by empowering communities to take action and protect vulnerable girls from early marriages and related social issues.