Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Approximately 6,000 teenagers from Matebeleland South fell pregnant last year, with Beitbridge and Insiza districts recording the highest numbers, according to recent statistics. The province also documented 85,372 cases of female teenage marriages, with Beitbridge leading at 31,248 cases, followed by Insiza with 20,872 cases.

During a presentation at the National Aids Council (NAC)-led "Not in My Village" campaign provincial inception meeting, Matebeleland South NAC provincial manager, Mr. Mgcini Sibanda, highlighted that Beitbridge and Insiza will pilot the campaign due to their high teenage pregnancy rates. He revealed that in 2024, the province recorded around 5,700 cases of pregnant teenagers aged between 10 and 19 who were booked for antenatal care.

In Beitbridge, teenage pregnancy hotspots include rural areas such as Chasvingo, Dite, Tongwe, and Lutumba, where many girls are out of school. Mr. Sibanda attributed this to cross-border activities and late-night parties, which expose young girls to risky situations. In Beitbridge urban, areas such as Dulivadzimu, Khwalu, Madiginye, and Mabidi/Siyoka have high early marriage rates, often linked to parental absence.

Insiza also has notable child marriage hotspots, including Alpha area in Ward 13, Mpalawani in Ward 21, and Kombo in Ward 22, where limited educational opportunities and cultural beliefs contribute to the prevalence of early marriages. Other areas, such as Lambani in Ward 20 and Shangani in Ward 23, have high incidences of early marriages due to the influence of artisanal mining activities.

According to NAC statistics, more than 100,000 out of approximately 750,000 people in Matebeleland South are living with HIV, translating to a 17.3 percent prevalence rate. The highest HIV incidence rate is among girls aged 15 to 24, who are six times more likely to contract the virus than their male counterparts. Bulilima and Mangwe districts have the highest HIV incidence rates in the province, with female infection rates nearly double those of males.

Research from the Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey (2019) indicates that rural girls in Zimbabwe are twice as likely to marry before the age of 18 compared to their urban counterparts. The Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey 2023–24 further shows that out of 99 girls aged 15 to 19 sampled in Matebeleland South, 25.7 percent had been pregnant.

The "Not in My Village" campaign, initially piloted in Mashonaland Central last year, is now expanding to Matebeleland South. The initiative aims to engage traditional leaders and communities in combating child marriages. Its objectives include raising awareness about child marriage, influencing attitudes and behaviors, promoting girls' rights and well-being, and supporting the enforcement of laws that protect minors from early marriages.

Child marriages in Zimbabwe are driven by various factors, including poverty, gender norms, cultural and religious beliefs, lack of education, and limited access to comprehensive health services. The campaign seeks to address these challenges by empowering communities to take action and protect vulnerable girls from early marriages and related social issues.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Pregnant, #Girls, #Pupils

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

16 mins ago | 4 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

37 mins ago | 14 Views

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

40 mins ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

53 mins ago | 66 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

7 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

7 hrs ago | 229 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

8 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

19 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

19 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

20 hrs ago | 551 Views

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

24 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

17 Mar 2025 at 16:06hrs | 1546 Views

Mnangagwa revives canteens at Zimbabwe police stations

17 Mar 2025 at 16:01hrs | 1199 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

17 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1233 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

17 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 2455 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

17 Mar 2025 at 14:57hrs | 713 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

17 Mar 2025 at 14:54hrs | 527 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

17 Mar 2025 at 13:28hrs | 717 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

17 Mar 2025 at 12:54hrs | 3622 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 Mar 2025 at 12:04hrs | 1012 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

17 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

17 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 2213 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

17 Mar 2025 at 11:05hrs | 353 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

17 Mar 2025 at 11:00hrs | 650 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1068 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1131 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

17 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 404 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

17 Mar 2025 at 10:15hrs | 860 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

17 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 416 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

17 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 1602 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

17 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 1058 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

17 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 772 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

17 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 925 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

17 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 770 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

16 Mar 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1514 Views