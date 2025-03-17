Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

by Staff reporter
The City of Bulawayo has launched an investigation into suspected water contamination in Tshabalala following reports of foul-smelling tap water in the area. The incident, which was reported on Monday, 10 March 2025, has prompted swift action from the city's sewer and water teams to address potential sewer blockages and water leaks believed to be responsible for the contamination.

Residents in Tshabalala, particularly those near Mondela Beer Garden and Tshabalala Extension, raised alarm over unusual odours emanating from their tap water, sparking fears of a potential health hazard. In response, the City of Bulawayo prioritised the clearance of sewer blockages at 7529/25 Tshabalala, as well as other locations such as Indlovu Youth Centre and Mondela Beer Garden.

Town Clerk Mr. Christopher Dube confirmed the urgency of the response, stating that the suspected link between the blockages and the water quality issue necessitated immediate intervention. Water supply teams maintained pressure in the water lines to prevent sewage from seeping into the drinking water system, while inline chlorination and monitored flushing of the system were conducted to safeguard public health.

To determine the extent of contamination, water samples were sent to a laboratory for testing. Meanwhile, the community has been advised against drinking tap water until the final test results are available. "The community, through the Ward Councillor, has been advised not to drink the water pending final testing after completion of the repairs and flushing of the water system," said Mr. Dube.

As a temporary measure, the city has deployed a water bowser to supply clean drinking water to affected residents while the system undergoes further flushing and assessment. Final water quality tests are expected to be completed by Monday, 17 March 2025.

The city has also raised concerns over recurring sewer blockages in the area, attributing them to improper use of the system. During recent clearance efforts, a significant amount of debris, including sand, rags, bottles, and bones, was removed, indicating a damaged underground pipe as well as misuse of sewer infrastructure. Mr. Dube revealed that rehabilitation work is planned for the affected site, with repairs set to commence once the current project in Tegela is completed.

Authorities have launched an investigation into businesses and households suspected of misusing the sewer system. Backyard kitchens operating in shopping centres are under scrutiny for allegedly disposing of bones and other waste into the drainage system, exacerbating the blockages. The city has urged residents to practice proper waste disposal to prevent further sewer-related incidents that could compromise water quality and public health.

