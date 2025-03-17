PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo residents have raised concerns over reckless driving by pirate taxi operators following an incident on Tuesday in the city's Central Business District (CBD), where a fleeing driver knocked down a pedestrian before crashing into another vehicle.The incident occurred just before noon along Jason Moyo Street, between Leopold Takawira Avenue and 8th Avenue. Witnesses said the driver, in an attempt to evade pursuing police officers, hit a woman who was crossing the street. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off, only to collide head-on with a Mercedes-Benz travelling in the opposite direction.Emergency services responded swiftly, with an ambulance rushing the injured woman to a local hospital. Her condition remains unknown, but reports indicate she sustained serious injuries. While both vehicles were damaged, no other injuries were reported.This latest accident has reignited public frustration over ongoing chases between law enforcement and unregistered taxi operators, commonly known as "mushikashika." Many residents argue that these high-speed pursuits endanger both motorists and pedestrians.Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but calls for stricter enforcement and alternative measures to curb illegal taxis continue to grow.