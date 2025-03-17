New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

News / National

A new political party, the Assemblies of Minorities (AM), has emerged in Zimbabwe, declaring its opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged attempts to extend his rule beyond 2028.The party, which claims to represent marginalised communities in Matabeleland and parts of the Midlands, has vowed to resist Zanu-PF's proposed constitutional amendments aimed at prolonging Mnangagwa's presidency.Speaking at a press conference at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Friday, interim party leader Chilumbo Mudenda strongly condemned what he described as an unconstitutional attempt to extend Mnangagwa's tenure."We are hearing that Zanu-PF is pushing the 2030 agenda that is bent on extending Mnangagwa's term of office beyond 2028. We would like to put it categorically clear that there is nothing like that is going to happen. It is unconstitutional and a direct assault on democracy," said Mudenda.He asserted that Mnangagwa's presidency would end in 2028, and Zimbabwe would proceed to elections without his participation."When Mnangagwa's term of office is over in 2028, we will go for an election, and there is no way he is going to be contesting in that election. The only presidency he will continue presiding over might be Zanu-PF's, of which that is none of our business," Mudenda added.Resistance Against the 2030 AgendaMudenda accused Zanu-PF of manipulating opposition parties to facilitate its 2030 agenda, while also criticising the ruling party's uneven distribution of development projects, which he said had left Matabeleland and parts of Midlands neglected."We have been patient enough with their excuses, but there is always a time at some point where you say, ‘this is enough,' and right now, people of Matabeleland and parts of Midlands, we have crossed that line. We have taken enough of everything, but we can't do it any longer," Mudenda said.He added that the party's formation was motivated by a need to address historical injustices and ensure equitable development for all."We are sons and daughters of Matabeleland and parts of Midlands, cautious of our historical responsibility to the people of our regions, committed to the ideals of freedom, justice, democracy, and self-determination," he stated.Mobilising Against Constitutional AmendmentsMudenda revealed that AM has already begun mobilising supporters to resist any attempt to extend Mnangagwa's term."We are saying we are very bold enough to stand. That's why we pointed out, we can't allow Emmerson Mnangagwa to go beyond 2030. We have already started the recruitment drive to make sure that the very day when Parliament is going to have a session to deliberate on that, we get onto the streets," he said.However, Mudenda was cautious when asked about the proposed March 30, 2025, protests against Mnangagwa's rule. He stated that AM would only participate in officially announced demonstrations led by credible leadership."If whoever is going to say, ‘I am Blessed Geza, get into the streets,' I think it will be voluntary. I don't think there will be a need for another signal. Those guys are talking sense, but to me, I take them as one family," he said.Criticism of Opposition StrategiesMudenda also criticised the opposition's reliance on social media to mobilise protests, calling for structured and coordinated efforts."When we do demonstrations, we know the channel. We go to the police. We can't say people are not going to participate, but as a party, our standing position is that if we get any leader from Harare or wherever, he will be a progressive force, and we are going to participate. But without a leader, no," he explained.He cited the August 1, 2018, post-election protests, during which six people were killed by security forces, as an example of the risks associated with uncoordinated demonstrations."Remember the commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018, shootings (where six people were shot and killed by the army), (then MDC Alliance leader Nelson) Chamisa was brought before the commission and said, ‘who can come and testify that it's me who said people should demonstrate?'"A Vision for a Socialist Mthwakazi StateMudenda said AM's vision is to build a prosperous and socialist Mthwakazi State, inspired by African unity and solidarity. He hailed the party's formation as a significant development in Zimbabwe's political landscape, particularly for historically marginalised regions."We would like to appreciate the people of Matabeleland and parts of Midlands for taking such a bold step and the wisdom bestowed in them to come up with such an amazing idea that made us to be here today. We would like to thank all the leadership gathered who made this dream a reality for working tirelessly," he said.Mudenda concluded by emphasising AM's mission to challenge the status quo and represent the voices of underprivileged communities."We thrive on mass, unite marginalised populations, and build a strong grassroots movement to survive the country's political terrain," he said.With its emergence, AM adds to the growing opposition to Mnangagwa's alleged efforts to extend his presidency, setting the stage for further political debate and potential resistance in the coming years.