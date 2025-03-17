Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo has announced the relocation of informal traders from 5th Avenue to the Bhaktas 2 Site, situated along Lobengula Street and 2nd Avenue, as part of efforts to decongest the Central Business District (CBD) and enhance order.In a public notice issued on Monday, 17 March 2025, Town Clerk Christopher Dube outlined the details of the relocation plan. The first 600 trading bays at Bhaktas will be allocated to traders who were legally operating at 5th Avenue, while an additional 460 bays will be assigned to traders previously designated at Bhaktas who have met all licensing and rental requirements."Council encourages all traders from 5th Avenue to visit the City of Bulawayo Vending Offices at the former Dugmore Clinic Offices along Basch Street/6th Avenue, where compliant traders can be assisted in identifying their designated bay numbers at the new Bhaktas site," Dube stated.The relocation comes amid ongoing tensions between the city council and informal traders, many of whom have previously resisted moves to vacate the CBD. The council has been ramping up efforts to enforce trading regulations, including banning pushcarts in certain parts of the CBD under Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023."Pushcarts shall not be allowed in the part of the central business area bounded by 3rd Avenue, Lobengula Street, 12th Avenue, and Robert Mugabe Way. Any violation will attract a level 1 fine plus impounding costs," the council reiterated.The decision follows a broader initiative to regulate informal trading, including the recent clearance of illegal vendors along Jason Moyo Street and the introduction of designated vending zones. While some traders have welcomed the move for restoring order, others have expressed concerns about losing prime trading locations.Dube urged affected traders to cooperate with authorities during the transition period to ensure a smooth relocation process."We urge all affected traders to cooperate with the authorities during this transition period. Your understanding and compliance with the Council's decision are greatly appreciated," he said.Traders seeking further information have been advised to contact the Town Planning Department at 02922 75011.