6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

Six armed robbery suspects were shot dead in a gunfight with police near the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls tollgate in the early hours of Tuesday.According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the gang had been monitoring a shop in Insuza throughout the day before launching an attack. They tied up two victims, covering their faces with blankets, and demanded cash and valuables. The suspects fled in a silver Honda Fit (registration AEY 4843), making off with stolen cash, groceries, a lithium battery, an amplifier, and a gas tank.Police intercepted the vehicle between 2 am and 4 am near the tollgate, where the suspects ignored an order to stop and opened fire on detectives."Detectives ordered the suspects to stop, but they fired shots at the police, leading to a shootout," said police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.During the high-speed chase, the suspects crashed into a boom gate while attempting to escape. They were arrested and taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.Police recovered two pistols with live rounds, knives, an axe, and the stolen goods from the suspects' vehicle.Commissioner Nyathi reaffirmed the ZRP's commitment to tackling armed crime."There is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates in the country," he said. "Any form of confrontation by criminals will be met with appropriate measures."Authorities have urged businesses and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.