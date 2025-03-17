Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of a new scheduled flight service between Harare and Lusaka, set to commence on April 9, 2025.The new route will operate three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays - departing Harare at 6:00 AM and arriving in Lusaka at 6:55 AM. The return flight will leave Lusaka at 7:25 AM, landing back in Harare at 8:20 AM.This marks Fastjet's third regional route, following its existing flights to Johannesburg and Nelspruit in South Africa. The airline also services domestic routes, including Bulawayo-Harare and Harare-Victoria Falls.Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana expressed excitement about the expansion, highlighting the airline's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity."Fastjet Zimbabwe, the award-winning airline, is pleased to introduce a scheduled flight service from Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare, to Lusaka, Zambia, starting on Wednesday, April 9, 2025," Ndawana said.He added that the flights will be operated using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, known for its comfort and efficiency.Ndawana emphasized the airline's role in strengthening regional ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia."The introduction of this route is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic and social development within the Zim-Zam region. For 10 years, Fastjet Zimbabwe has been a proud part of the Zimbabwean community, and we are delighted to expand our reach to Lusaka."Fastjet Zimbabwe's Business Chief Executive Officer and Country Head, Donahue Cortes, highlighted the airline's strategic scheduling, which offers the earliest morning departure on the Harare-Lusaka route."No other airline offers an early morning flight on this route. Our schedule ensures both business and leisure travellers can maximise their time in their destination city. This new Lusaka flight aligns with our focus on early morning departures, joining our sunrise flights to Bulawayo and Johannesburg," Cortes stated.The new service complements Emirates' existing Harare-Lusaka connection, which is part of its Dubai-linked route-sharing arrangement. Fastjet's addition provides travellers with more flight options, enhancing competition in the regional aviation market.With this expansion, Fastjet Zimbabwe continues to solidify its position as a key player in Southern Africa's airline industry, offering increased connectivity and convenience for regional travellers.