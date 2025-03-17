Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of a new scheduled flight service between Harare and Lusaka, set to commence on April 9, 2025.

The new route will operate three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays - departing Harare at 6:00 AM and arriving in Lusaka at 6:55 AM. The return flight will leave Lusaka at 7:25 AM, landing back in Harare at 8:20 AM.

This marks Fastjet's third regional route, following its existing flights to Johannesburg and Nelspruit in South Africa. The airline also services domestic routes, including Bulawayo-Harare and Harare-Victoria Falls.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana expressed excitement about the expansion, highlighting the airline's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

"Fastjet Zimbabwe, the award-winning airline, is pleased to introduce a scheduled flight service from Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare, to Lusaka, Zambia, starting on Wednesday, April 9, 2025," Ndawana said.

He added that the flights will be operated using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, known for its comfort and efficiency.

Ndawana emphasized the airline's role in strengthening regional ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

"The introduction of this route is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic and social development within the Zim-Zam region. For 10 years, Fastjet Zimbabwe has been a proud part of the Zimbabwean community, and we are delighted to expand our reach to Lusaka."

Fastjet Zimbabwe's Business Chief Executive Officer and Country Head, Donahue Cortes, highlighted the airline's strategic scheduling, which offers the earliest morning departure on the Harare-Lusaka route.

"No other airline offers an early morning flight on this route. Our schedule ensures both business and leisure travellers can maximise their time in their destination city. This new Lusaka flight aligns with our focus on early morning departures, joining our sunrise flights to Bulawayo and Johannesburg," Cortes stated.

The new service complements Emirates' existing Harare-Lusaka connection, which is part of its Dubai-linked route-sharing arrangement. Fastjet's addition provides travellers with more flight options, enhancing competition in the regional aviation market.

With this expansion, Fastjet Zimbabwe continues to solidify its position as a key player in Southern Africa's airline industry, offering increased connectivity and convenience for regional travellers.

Source - cite

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

17 mins ago | 14 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

7 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

7 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

18 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

18 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

23 hrs ago | 4158 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

23 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mnangagwa revives canteens at Zimbabwe police stations

24 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

17 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1231 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

17 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 2440 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

17 Mar 2025 at 14:57hrs | 706 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

17 Mar 2025 at 14:54hrs | 525 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

17 Mar 2025 at 13:28hrs | 715 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

17 Mar 2025 at 12:54hrs | 3596 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 Mar 2025 at 12:04hrs | 1008 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

17 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

17 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 1984 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

17 Mar 2025 at 11:05hrs | 353 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

17 Mar 2025 at 11:00hrs | 648 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1066 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1128 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

17 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 404 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

17 Mar 2025 at 10:15hrs | 860 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

17 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 416 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

17 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 1583 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

17 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 1044 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

17 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 770 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

17 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 921 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

17 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 769 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

16 Mar 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1513 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

16 Mar 2025 at 19:25hrs | 507 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

16 Mar 2025 at 19:10hrs | 403 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

16 Mar 2025 at 19:06hrs | 435 Views