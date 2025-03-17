Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Marondera are investigating the murder of a 38-year-old man who was thrown from a moving vehicle in the town's central business district on Monday afternoon.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Watson Munyaka and confirmed that the case is being treated as murder."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which Watson Munyaka (38) died in Marondera central business district on 17th March 2025 at around 1410 hours after being thrown out of a moving Toyota Fortuner vehicle along Fifth Street, near Chicken Inn Drive-through," Nyathi said.Munyaka was rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police have since launched an appeal for information to help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to shed light on the incident as investigations continue," Nyathi added.Journalist Maynard Manyowa later confirmed Munyaka's death in an emotional Facebook post, identifying him as his brother and colleague."Good evening everyone. My brother Watson 'Flexy' Munyaka has, indeed, passed away. Watson was a brother and a colleague - a dear part of what we have been doing at Dug Up. He was central to what we used to do at Khuluma Afrika too," Manyowa wrote.Authorities have not yet disclosed the possible motive behind the murder or identified any suspects. Investigations are ongoing.