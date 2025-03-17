Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

News / National

by Staff reporter

The long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway has commenced, with a 200km stretch of severely damaged road set for complete reconstruction.Transport Minister Felix Mhona confirmed that funds have been secured for the project, with Bitumen World contracted to carry out the rehabilitation. The company has already started working on critical sections of the road that had been causing significant travel delays.Minister Mhona outlined the government's commitment to upgrading the entire Beitbridge-Victoria Falls highway within the next three years."Government has shifted attention to the Beitbridge-Victoria Falls highway. We know that of the 760km stretch, almost 200km is beyond pothole patching and requires complete reconstruction. The funding has been availed, and the contractor has said that within a period of 36 months, the entire road will be done," said Mhona.Zimbabwe's roads were declared a state of disaster in 2021, prompting the launch of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which runs until December 2026. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, a key route to one of Zimbabwe's major tourist attractions, had been in a deteriorating state for years, prompting concerns from local communities and businesses.Poor road conditions had forced some truckers and bus operators to abandon the highway in favor of dirt roads through Matabeleland, affecting businesses and increasing transport costs. Communities along the highway have long called for urgent repairs, citing safety concerns and economic challenges.The need for a well-maintained highway has become even more pressing as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) this winter.Senator Priscah Mupfumira recently raised concerns in Parliament, warning that the country's poor road network could embarrass the government on the international stage. She emphasized that Zimbabwe may not get another opportunity to host such a prestigious global event.With construction now underway, authorities hope the rehabilitation will not only improve travel efficiency but also enhance Zimbabwe's appeal as a key tourist destination.