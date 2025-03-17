Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
The long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway has commenced, with a 200km stretch of severely damaged road set for complete reconstruction.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona confirmed that funds have been secured for the project, with Bitumen World contracted to carry out the rehabilitation. The company has already started working on critical sections of the road that had been causing significant travel delays.

Minister Mhona outlined the government's commitment to upgrading the entire Beitbridge-Victoria Falls highway within the next three years.

"Government has shifted attention to the Beitbridge-Victoria Falls highway. We know that of the 760km stretch, almost 200km is beyond pothole patching and requires complete reconstruction. The funding has been availed, and the contractor has said that within a period of 36 months, the entire road will be done," said Mhona.

Zimbabwe's roads were declared a state of disaster in 2021, prompting the launch of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which runs until December 2026. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, a key route to one of Zimbabwe's major tourist attractions, had been in a deteriorating state for years, prompting concerns from local communities and businesses.

Poor road conditions had forced some truckers and bus operators to abandon the highway in favor of dirt roads through Matabeleland, affecting businesses and increasing transport costs. Communities along the highway have long called for urgent repairs, citing safety concerns and economic challenges.

The need for a well-maintained highway has become even more pressing as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) this winter.

Senator Priscah Mupfumira recently raised concerns in Parliament, warning that the country's poor road network could embarrass the government on the international stage. She emphasized that Zimbabwe may not get another opportunity to host such a prestigious global event.

With construction now underway, authorities hope the rehabilitation will not only improve travel efficiency but also enhance Zimbabwe's appeal as a key tourist destination.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

21 mins ago | 7 Views

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

24 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

38 mins ago | 41 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

7 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

7 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

8 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

19 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

19 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

20 hrs ago | 550 Views

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

24 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

24 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Mnangagwa revives canteens at Zimbabwe police stations

24 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

17 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1232 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

17 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 2448 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

17 Mar 2025 at 14:57hrs | 709 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

17 Mar 2025 at 14:54hrs | 526 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

17 Mar 2025 at 13:28hrs | 715 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

17 Mar 2025 at 12:54hrs | 3613 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 Mar 2025 at 12:04hrs | 1011 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

17 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

17 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 2120 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

17 Mar 2025 at 11:05hrs | 353 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

17 Mar 2025 at 11:00hrs | 649 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1066 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1128 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

17 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 404 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

17 Mar 2025 at 10:15hrs | 860 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

17 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 416 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

17 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 1592 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

17 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 1049 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

17 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 772 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

17 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 923 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

17 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 770 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

16 Mar 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1514 Views