Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Prominent businessman and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has announced a staggering US$100,000 cash reward for information leading to the recovery of US$74,100 stolen at gunpoint from his in-laws' residence at Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera. The armed robbery, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, saw a group of 20 suspects forcibly gaining access to the property and making off with cash and valuables.

The stolen funds were part of the US$125,000 lobolapayme nt Chivayo recently made for his girlfriend, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, just over a week ago. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed they are actively investigating the incident.

Chivayo took to social media to decry the robbery and urge public cooperation in tracking down the perpetrators. In a statement filled with capitalized emphasis, he expressed his condemnation of the crime and pledged the substantial reward on a "no questions asked" basis for credible information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

"It is with UTMOST REGRET that I share a very UNFORTUNATE incident that occurred at my in-laws' residence in Marondera during the early hours of this morning, 18th March 2025," Chivayo wrote. "According to information confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, a case of armed robbery is under investigation involving 20 suspects who UNLAWFULLY gained access to my in-laws' residence and stole a significant sum of MONEY and various valuable items."

In his appeal, Chivayo provided contact details for senior police officers handling the case and urged citizens to assist with information leading to the identification and arrest of the culprits. The Zimbabwean businessman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and strong ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has frequently been at the center of controversy due to the source of his wealth, which largely stems from state contracts and tenders - some of them alleged to involve corruption and misappropriation of taxpayer funds.

The robbery has sparked public debate, with some questioning why such large sums of money were being stored at a private residence instead of a bank. Others see the reward as a bold move that underscores Chivayo's financial clout and his determination to recover the stolen funds.

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The case continues to develop as investigators seek leads on the whereabouts of the suspects. Authorities remain hopeful that with public cooperation, the suspects will soon be brought to justice.

Source - online
More on: #Chivayo, #Reward, #Lobola

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

6 hrs ago | 935 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

7 hrs ago | 1954 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

9 hrs ago | 2007 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

9 hrs ago | 518 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

13 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

13 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

13 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

14 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

17 Mar 2025 at 21:14hrs | 3107 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

17 Mar 2025 at 21:07hrs | 1708 Views

Kae Chaps, Raza join MCM to fight land barons

17 Mar 2025 at 20:21hrs | 561 Views

Major Sean Mnangagwa's donation sparks political speculation

17 Mar 2025 at 16:18hrs | 4511 Views

Implications of Chris Mutsvangwa's remarks for Zimbabwe's future

17 Mar 2025 at 16:06hrs | 1603 Views

Mnangagwa revives canteens at Zimbabwe police stations

17 Mar 2025 at 16:01hrs | 1233 Views

Biden's pardons 'void and vacant', says Trump

17 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1261 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle intensifies

17 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 2511 Views

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

17 Mar 2025 at 14:57hrs | 788 Views

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

17 Mar 2025 at 14:54hrs | 541 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

17 Mar 2025 at 13:28hrs | 732 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

17 Mar 2025 at 12:54hrs | 3955 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

17 Mar 2025 at 12:04hrs | 1045 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

17 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 576 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

17 Mar 2025 at 11:26hrs | 4019 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

17 Mar 2025 at 11:05hrs | 356 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

17 Mar 2025 at 11:00hrs | 656 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1095 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

17 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1175 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

17 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 410 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

17 Mar 2025 at 10:15hrs | 863 Views