Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

News / National

Prominent businessman and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has announced a staggering US$100,000 cash reward for information leading to the recovery of US$74,100 stolen at gunpoint from his in-laws' residence at Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera. The armed robbery, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, saw a group of 20 suspects forcibly gaining access to the property and making off with cash and valuables.The stolen funds were part of the US$125,000 lobolapayme nt Chivayo recently made for his girlfriend, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, just over a week ago. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed they are actively investigating the incident.Chivayo took to social media to decry the robbery and urge public cooperation in tracking down the perpetrators. In a statement filled with capitalized emphasis, he expressed his condemnation of the crime and pledged the substantial reward on a "no questions asked" basis for credible information that leads to the arrest of the suspects."It is with UTMOST REGRET that I share a very UNFORTUNATE incident that occurred at my in-laws' residence in Marondera during the early hours of this morning, 18th March 2025," Chivayo wrote. "According to information confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, a case of armed robbery is under investigation involving 20 suspects who UNLAWFULLY gained access to my in-laws' residence and stole a significant sum of MONEY and various valuable items."In his appeal, Chivayo provided contact details for senior police officers handling the case and urged citizens to assist with information leading to the identification and arrest of the culprits. The Zimbabwean businessman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and strong ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has frequently been at the center of controversy due to the source of his wealth, which largely stems from state contracts and tenders - some of them alleged to involve corruption and misappropriation of taxpayer funds.The robbery has sparked public debate, with some questioning why such large sums of money were being stored at a private residence instead of a bank. Others see the reward as a bold move that underscores Chivayo's financial clout and his determination to recover the stolen funds.Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The case continues to develop as investigators seek leads on the whereabouts of the suspects. Authorities remain hopeful that with public cooperation, the suspects will soon be brought to justice.