Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter

Militant war veteran leader Blessed "Bombshell" Geza has resurfaced on X (Twitter) following his recent scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of failing the nation through nepotism, corruption, and incompetence. Geza had gone silent after he and other war veteran leaders launched fierce criticism against Mnangagwa, but his return, clad in military attire, signals potential political turbulence ahead.Police have announced a manhunt for Geza, charging him with four criminal offenses, including insulting the President and inciting public violence. His inflammatory remarks have heightened political tensions within Zanu PF, particularly in the ongoing succession battle. The controversy has also led to the arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, raising concerns about press freedom amid escalating factional conflicts.Geza and his fellow war veterans have thrown their support behind Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is locked in a power struggle with Mnangagwa. The President, whose second term is set to end in 2028, is rumored to be seeking an extension to 2030 through constitutional amendments, although he has publicly denied such intentions. The succession battle has reignited fears of renewed political instability in Zimbabwe, with internal divisions within Zanu PF threatening to spiral into broader unrest.As tensions mount, Mnangagwa faces yet another test of political endurance, with his ability to maintain control over the party and the country hanging in the balance.