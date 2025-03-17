Latest News Editor's Choice


Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

by Paul Ndou
49 mins ago | Views
In a startling revelation during his recent State of the Nation Address, Blessed "Bombshell" Geza has accused Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa of conspiring to assassinate Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by poisoning him. The sensational claim has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe's political landscape and sparked fierce debate about the country's leadership dynamics.

Geza asserted that President Mnangagwa's own brother had confided in him about the alleged plot. According to Geza, when Vice President Chiwenga was urgently flown abroad for medical treatment in 2019, Mnangagwa reportedly dismissed concerns over Chiwenga's condition, allegedly stating, "Don't worry about him, he will come back in a coffin."

The explosive accusation has ignited political tensions in Zimbabwe, where rumors of deep-seated rivalry between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have long circulated. Chiwenga, a former army general who played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa's rise to power following the ousting of Robert Mugabe in 2017, has often been perceived as a powerful figure within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Geza's claims add a new dimension to the ongoing speculation about divisions within Zimbabwe's leadership. Neither President Mnangagwa nor Vice President Chiwenga has publicly responded to the allegations at this stage. However, political analysts suggest that this development could exacerbate instability in the country.

In addition to his accusations, Geza has called for a national demonstration on the 31st of March to demand the removal of Mnangagwa and what he described as "his corrupt government." This call to action has gained traction among opposition leaders and activists who have long criticized the administration's handling of economic and political issues.

Zimbabweans remain deeply concerned about the implications of such allegations. "If true, this would confirm fears of dangerous power struggles at the highest level," said political commentator Dr. Tendai Moyo. "It raises questions about the stability of the government and the safety of key figures in the administration."

Calls for an independent investigation have already emerged from opposition parties and civic groups, urging authorities to probe the claims thoroughly. The unfolding controversy is expected to dominate public discourse in the coming weeks.

As Zimbabwe's political climate heats up, the nation watches closely for the reactions of both President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga, as well as the potential impact this revelation may have on the country's leadership landscape.
