Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Detective in court over colleague's death

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A detective from Bulawayo's Homicide Section appeared in court this afternoon facing murder charges following the alleged killing of his colleague during an operation earlier this month.

Detective Constable Nomore Muradzikwa (37) was brought before Bulawayo magistrate Mr. Maxwell Ncube but was not required to enter a plea. He was remanded in custody until April 1 and advised to seek bail through the High Court. Muradzikwa is being represented by his lawyer, Mr. Tinashe Tashaya.

The court heard that the incident occurred on March 6 at around 8:30 pm while Muradzikwa and the late Detective Constable Cassandra Hove were investigating a robbery case in Pumula South suburb. According to the prosecution, Muradzikwa was armed with a CZ pistol when one of the suspects, Fikile Ncube (26), attempted to escape.

Muradzikwa allegedly cocked his firearm and fired at Ncube, hitting him in the left elbow. However, the bullet reportedly ricocheted and fatally struck Detective Constable Hove in the left breast.

The tragic incident has left Hove's family seeking justice. Abias Hove, the family spokesperson, expressed concern about how they were informed of the court proceedings.

"We learned through social media that Muradzikwa would appear in court today. Consequently, some family members were unable to attend. We hope justice will be dispensed fairly," he said.

The case continues as the accused remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Source - The Herald
More on: #MUrder, #Cop, #Detective

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

8 mins ago | 1 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

13 mins ago | 4 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

49 mins ago | 52 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

55 mins ago | 95 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

4 hrs ago | 934 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

15 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

15 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

15 hrs ago | 808 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

17 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

17 hrs ago | 135 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

20 hrs ago | 793 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

20 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

20 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

20 hrs ago | 2867 Views

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

20 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

20 hrs ago | 4047 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

22 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

23 hrs ago | 2314 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

23 hrs ago | 264 Views

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

23 hrs ago | 394 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

23 hrs ago | 317 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

18 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 519 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

18 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 473 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

18 Mar 2025 at 08:50hrs | 207 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

18 Mar 2025 at 08:50hrs | 707 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

18 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1863 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

18 Mar 2025 at 08:42hrs | 603 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

18 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 263 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

18 Mar 2025 at 08:40hrs | 316 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

18 Mar 2025 at 08:39hrs | 678 Views