Detective in court over colleague's death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A detective from Bulawayo's Homicide Section appeared in court this afternoon facing murder charges following the alleged killing of his colleague during an operation earlier this month.Detective Constable Nomore Muradzikwa (37) was brought before Bulawayo magistrate Mr. Maxwell Ncube but was not required to enter a plea. He was remanded in custody until April 1 and advised to seek bail through the High Court. Muradzikwa is being represented by his lawyer, Mr. Tinashe Tashaya.The court heard that the incident occurred on March 6 at around 8:30 pm while Muradzikwa and the late Detective Constable Cassandra Hove were investigating a robbery case in Pumula South suburb. According to the prosecution, Muradzikwa was armed with a CZ pistol when one of the suspects, Fikile Ncube (26), attempted to escape.Muradzikwa allegedly cocked his firearm and fired at Ncube, hitting him in the left elbow. However, the bullet reportedly ricocheted and fatally struck Detective Constable Hove in the left breast.The tragic incident has left Hove's family seeking justice. Abias Hove, the family spokesperson, expressed concern about how they were informed of the court proceedings."We learned through social media that Muradzikwa would appear in court today. Consequently, some family members were unable to attend. We hope justice will be dispensed fairly," he said.The case continues as the accused remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.