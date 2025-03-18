Latest News Editor's Choice


Several feared dead in Harare road accident

by Staff reporter
Several people are feared dead, while others have sustained serious injuries following a tragic accident involving a commuter omnibus and a truck along Bulawayo Road in the early hours of today.

The collision occurred at the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, a known accident hotspot that has witnessed multiple fatalities in recent months due to road safety violations. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the latest crash.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the commuter omnibus mangled and obstructing traffic. Emergency responders, including paramedics and law enforcement officers, quickly arrived at the scene to attend to the injured and assess the extent of the damage.

This incident follows a similar tragedy at the same location, where a commuter omnibus driver recklessly drove into oncoming traffic, resulting in multiple deaths. Concerned residents have since called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of life.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road regulations as investigations into the latest accident continue.

Source - The Herald
