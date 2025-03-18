US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's infrastructure development agenda is advancing steadily, with public-private partnerships (PPPs) playing a key role in road construction and the release of US$2.5 million to accelerate the construction of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has announced.The Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project, initially proposed in 1912 but delayed for decades, aims to enhance water supply to Bulawayo and surrounding areas. As of last year, 39 metres of the planned 72-metre dam wall had been completed, with efforts recently shifting towards the construction of a 10-megawatt hydroelectric plant on-site. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is overseeing the project, in partnership with China Water and Electric Corporation.In an interview, Prof. Ncube reaffirmed the government's commitment to infrastructure projects, noting that PPPs are instrumental in reducing the financial burden on Treasury. The model has been adopted for key road projects, including the Harare-Nyamapanda Road and the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, where concession agreements allow private sector investors to recoup funds through toll fees.Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona also confirmed that major road projects are progressing, with the US$88 million Mbudzi Interchange in Harare on track for completion by May 31. Designed to ease congestion at a key junction, the project includes 15 bridges, all of which have been completed.Additionally, work on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway is nearing completion, with 88km remaining. Contractors are mobilizing to finish the stretch, which includes 15 bridges and mini-interchanges at Rothmans and ZBC. Minister Mhona expressed confidence that the entire project, including all associated infrastructure, will be completed this year.Other significant developments include ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the Harare-Chirundu Road, with funding arrangements being finalized for the entire 352km stretch up to the border post. The Makuti section is already under construction through support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).Meanwhile, plans are in place to construct a 26km Christmas Pass bypass in Mutare to divert heavy traffic from the accident-prone area, in partnership with Leengate (Private) Limited.Despite limited resources, the government remains committed to infrastructure expansion, seeing it as a key driver of economic growth. Prof. Ncube emphasized the need for quality work, noting that some contractors, including Fossil Contracting, have been instructed to redo substandard road sections, ensuring long-term durability.With continued investment in roads, dams, and urban development, Zimbabwe's infrastructure agenda remains central to the Second Republic's economic vision.